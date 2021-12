CHATTANOOGA, TN – (WDEF) – Residents knocked on doors to make sure their neighbors safely escaped a burning apartment building Tuesday night on Shallowford Road. A little before 7PM, the Chattanooga Fire Department was called to the Waterford Place Apartments at 6220 Shallowford Road. The first company on the scene advised that heavy smoke and fire was coming from the front of one of the buildings in the apartment complex and flames were already through the roof. A second alarm was initiated to bring additional personnel to the scene to help tackle the fire.

