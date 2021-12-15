Snoop Dogg to perform in Tampa during Pied Piper Productions’ Pregame Party

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — World-renowned actor and rapper Snoop Dogg is scheduled to perform Sunday under his moniker “DJ Snoopadelic” during Pied Piper Productions’ Pregame Party.

Event organizers said the 17-time Grammy-nominated artist will perform his set from 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. between performances from other notable DJs like Don Pablo, Joey Franchize and Prankstisci.

“There are very few names as notable and recognizable as Snoop Dogg,” said Mike Piper, owner and founder of Pied Piper Productions. “This weekend, he’ll be gracing Tampa with incredible sounds and energy as ‘DJ Snoopadelic,’ the same persona he brought to his Las Vegas residency.”

General admission day passes are currently available for $25. VIP day passes are going for $40 and include expedited entry and access to designated VIP areas. The venue, located at 7700 W. Courtney Campbell Causeway, also features 16 fully-furnished cabanas which are available for reservation .

Those interested in attending Pied Piper Productions’ Pregame Party can find more details at PiedPiperProductions.com .

