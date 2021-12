The holiday season is in full swing and Massachusetts is a wonderful state for celebrating Christmas. Take the Berkshires for example. It was recently published that Country Living magazine ranked Stockbridge at No. 1 on the publication’s list of 55 best Christmas towns to put on your holiday bucket list. You can read on by going here. This isn't a big surprise since Main Street Stockbridge at Christmas is a huge event where tourists from all walks of life come to celebrate and tour this event. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, Main Street Stockbridge at Christmas isn't an in-person gathering this year. You can get more details by going here.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO