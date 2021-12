The historical anime Golden Kamuy is coming back for a fourth season. New promotional images, along with a teaser trailer have been released with the news. The return of Golden Kamuy for a fourth season comes with several important changes to the production. For one, the anime will be changing studios. The first three seasons were created by Hitoshi Nanba at Geno Studios. The fourth season, however, will be created at Brain's Base and Shizutaka Sugahara will take over as chief director of the series. Brain's Base was established in 1996 and has produced many animes including Duel Masters King. Sugahara has worked on several previous Brain's Base Productions. Takumi Yamakawa will also be taking over as character designer for the series. Yamakawa has previously worked as animation director for five episodes of To Your Eternity.

COMICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO