Subaru Ascent, Outback and Legacy models recalled over drive-chain breakage

By Chris Paukert
CNET
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubaru is recalling 198,255 Ascent, Outback and Legacy models due to drive chains that may fracture. The problem, which stems from a software issue, could lead to a loss of power in the vehicles, increasing the risk of a crash. According to an official NHTSA filing, a programming error...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 6

