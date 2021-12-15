ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Ian Baraclough signs new Northern Ireland deal

By Independent TV
The Independent
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough has signed a two-year contract extension, the Irish Football Association has announced. Baraclough initially signed an 18-month contract when he took on the role in June 2020 after Michael O’Neill stepped down. The new deal will see Baraclough in charge for the 2022-23...

