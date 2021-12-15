Mike Glennon set to start for Giants again this week

A lot has changed for the Giants since the last time they faced the Dallas Cowboys. Daniel Jones, who suffered a concussion that day, is out with a concussion. Saquon Barkley, who hurt his ankle, is actually playing. Same for Kenny Golladay, who hurt his knee. Kadarius Toney, who had a breakout game (and threw a punch) is out with both an injury and COVID-19. Also out due to injuries: Adoree’ Jackson, Jabrill Peppers, possibly Leonard Williams and safety Xavier McKinney. The Giants are 4-9, they’ve fired their offensive coordinator and are headed for another pointless season.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO