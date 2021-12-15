ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mike Glennon set to start for Giants again this week

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWord on Monday was that Daniel Jones would not be cleared to return to action this week and Giants head coach Joe Judge confirmed that on Wednesday. Judge told reporters...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Former Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith signs with division rival in sketchy move

Week 15 is officially drunk. So much so, in fact, that a move like former Cowboys Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith signing with the Giants could slide under the radar. Smith made the Pro Bowl in 2019 with Dallas, but has fallen off ever since. The horrific ACL and MCL tears that allowed him to fall to the Cowboys in the first place definitely played a role in his eventual downfall.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

News: Cowboys-Cardinals flexed, Kearse's leadership, Kellen Moore headed to Jacksonville?

The Dallas Cowboys were set to have their third noon kickoff in four weeks against the Arizona Cardinals on January 2. The NFL decided on Thursday that regional coverage wasn’t good enough and flexed the game. Safety Jayron Kearse has won the hearts of Cowboys fans with his stellar play in 2021, and he believes that he and his defensive teammates have what it takes to win it all.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Bills#Cowboys#American Football
NJ.com

NFL Week 15 picks: Predictions for Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants | Will inaccurate Mike Glennon upset Dak Prescott?

A lot has changed for the Giants since the last time they faced the Dallas Cowboys. Daniel Jones, who suffered a concussion that day, is out with a concussion. Saquon Barkley, who hurt his ankle, is actually playing. Same for Kenny Golladay, who hurt his knee. Kadarius Toney, who had a breakout game (and threw a punch) is out with both an injury and COVID-19. Also out due to injuries: Adoree’ Jackson, Jabrill Peppers, possibly Leonard Williams and safety Xavier McKinney. The Giants are 4-9, they’ve fired their offensive coordinator and are headed for another pointless season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Deion Sanders Very Clear

On Wednesday afternoon, Deion Sanders and Jackson State shocked the college football world with one of the team’s signings. Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class, had been committed to Florida State entering today. Sanders and company worked their magic and ended up luring the top recruit away from the Seminoles.
NFL
Popculture

Aaron Rodgers Answers Questions of Him Returning to Packers in 2022

Aaron Rodgers is playing at a high level this season as he has led the Green Bay Packers to an NFL-best 10-3 record. But as the regular season winds down, the question about Rodgers' future remains a hot topic. Rodgers was asked about returning to the Packers next year on The Pat McAfee Show as his future was mentioned by Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth on the Sunday Night Football broadcast.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Washington Football Team signing former Cowboys quarterback

The NFL is getting decimated with COVID-19 positive tests this week. The Washington Football Team has been among the teams that are dealing with a large number of unavailable players for their game this weekend. That is going to include WFT’s top two quarterbacks on the depth chart, Taylor Heinicke...
NFL
The Spun

Trevor Lawrence Reacts To Urban Meyer Getting Fired

Late Wednesday night, the Jacksonville Jaguars fired head coach Urban Meyer. A report from earlier this week alleged players and assistant coaches were fed up with Meyer. Then, on Wednesday afternoon, former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo alleged that Meyer kicked him during a practice. Fewer than 12 hours later, Jaguars...
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Star Has Prediction For Urban Meyer

The Jacksonville Jaguars have finally pulled the plug on the Urban Meyer experiment. On Thursday morning, the team officially announced that it fired Meyer. Jaguars owner Shad Khan seemed awfully disappointed in his statement to the press. However, he ultimately had to make this move after seeing all the bad publicity surrounding Meyer.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

4 Coaches Mentioned As Candidates For Jaguars Job

Late on Wednesday night, Shad Kahn and the Jaguars organization announced a sudden end to the Urban Meyer coaching era in Jacksonville. Just as quickly as the first-year NFL coach was asked to pack his bags, new head coaching candidates are already being suggested. According to NFL insider Pete Prisco,...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy