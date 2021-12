The Ravens fell to the Packers 31-30 on Sunday night after failing to convert a two-point try with 42 seconds left. Fans and media alike went into an instant uproar over coach John Harbaugh's decision-making that sealed the game -- both his call to go for two and the play selection for the crucial go-ahead attempt. But simple math suggests Harbaugh's real error came earlier in the fourth quarter, when Tyler Huntley scored his first rushing touchdown to pull the Ravens within one score.

NFL ・ 8 HOURS AGO