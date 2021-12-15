ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Nick Sirianni provides a semi-update on Jalen Hurts

By 94 Wip Staff
 3 days ago

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni addressed the media on Wednesday and provided an update, sort of, on quarterback Jalen Hurts and his ankle injury.

Sirianni said Hurts, along with RB Miles Sanders and RB Jordan Howard, are "trending upward" and he's hopeful to have them all for Sunday's game at the Linc.

Hurts suffered, what is being reported as, a Grade 1 high ankle sprain in the Eagles' loss to the Giants in Week 12. Hurts did not play in Week 13 against the Jets, as Gardner Minshew took over throwing for 242 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-18 Philadelphia win, creating somewhat of a quarterback conversation.

Eagles center Jason Kelce is also banged up, but says he plans to play on Sunday.

Philadelphia is currently at 6-7, tied with Washington, Minnesota, Atlanta and New Orleans for the 7th and final NFC Wildcard spot, while Carolina and Seattle sit one game back at 5-8.

INDIANA STATE
The Spun

Chargers Announce New Update On TE Donald Parham Jr

On Thursday night, Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr left the field on a stretcher following a brutal collision with the turf. Quarterback Justin Herbert tried to find Parham in the back of the endzone on a fourth down play. The 24-year-old tight end dropped the pass as he hit the turf and he appeared to be knocked unconscious.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Herschel Walker’s net worth in 2021

Herschel Walker is a two-time Pro Bowler and former NFL running back. He recently announced his candidacy for a United States Senate seat in Georgia, running as a Republican and receiving the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. Now, let’s take a look into Herschel Walker’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
FanSided

Former Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith signs with division rival in sketchy move

Week 15 is officially drunk. So much so, in fact, that a move like former Cowboys Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith signing with the Giants could slide under the radar. Smith made the Pro Bowl in 2019 with Dallas, but has fallen off ever since. The horrific ACL and MCL tears that allowed him to fall to the Cowboys in the first place definitely played a role in his eventual downfall.
NFL
The Spun

Jaguars Legend Knows Who Next Head Coach Should Be

Late Wednesday night – or early Thursday morning depending on your definition – the Jacksonville Jaguars finally made a decision on Urban Meyer. Earlier this week, allegations emerged suggesting players and assistant coaches in Jacksonville had enough of Meyer. Yesterday, former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo accused Meyer of kicking him during practice.
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Deion Sanders Very Clear

On Wednesday afternoon, Deion Sanders and Jackson State shocked the college football world with one of the team’s signings. Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class, had been committed to Florida State entering today. Sanders and company worked their magic and ended up luring the top recruit away from the Seminoles.
NFL
Popculture

Aaron Rodgers Answers Questions of Him Returning to Packers in 2022

Aaron Rodgers is playing at a high level this season as he has led the Green Bay Packers to an NFL-best 10-3 record. But as the regular season winds down, the question about Rodgers' future remains a hot topic. Rodgers was asked about returning to the Packers next year on The Pat McAfee Show as his future was mentioned by Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth on the Sunday Night Football broadcast.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Washington Football Team signing former Cowboys quarterback

The NFL is getting decimated with COVID-19 positive tests this week. The Washington Football Team has been among the teams that are dealing with a large number of unavailable players for their game this weekend. That is going to include WFT’s top two quarterbacks on the depth chart, Taylor Heinicke...
NFL
ABOUT

All the sports news from Philadelphia, including Eagles, Phillies, 76ers and more.

