Nick Sirianni provides a semi-update on Jalen Hurts

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni addressed the media on Wednesday and provided an update, sort of, on quarterback Jalen Hurts and his ankle injury.

Sirianni said Hurts, along with RB Miles Sanders and RB Jordan Howard, are "trending upward" and he's hopeful to have them all for Sunday's game at the Linc.

Hurts suffered, what is being reported as, a Grade 1 high ankle sprain in the Eagles' loss to the Giants in Week 12. Hurts did not play in Week 13 against the Jets, as Gardner Minshew took over throwing for 242 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-18 Philadelphia win, creating somewhat of a quarterback conversation.

Eagles center Jason Kelce is also banged up, but says he plans to play on Sunday.

Philadelphia is currently at 6-7, tied with Washington, Minnesota, Atlanta and New Orleans for the 7th and final NFC Wildcard spot, while Carolina and Seattle sit one game back at 5-8.