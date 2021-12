Angela Simmons has been filming for the upcoming season of RHOA. “Growing Up Hip Hop” star Angela Simmons played a role in the creation of the WE tv show. She pitched the idea years ago, and now the franchise has two successful spinoffs. Angela has made appearances on “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” as a friend of Bow Wow. She also filmed scenes on “Growing Up Hip Hop New York” as well when she hashed things out with Lil Mama. At this point, it’s clear Angela is still an important person to the franchise she helped create. So some fans were surprised to learn that Angela has been spotted around the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast as they filmed season 14.

TV SHOWS ・ 1 DAY AGO