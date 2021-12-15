Body found lying next to SUV on San Diego freeway

SAN DIEGO — A body was found next to an SUV on the side of the freeway east of downtown San Diego Wednesday, California Highway Patrol said, and it wasn’t immediately clear how the person died.

A road service crew noticed what appeared to be a disabled vehicle on the shoulder of eastbound state Route 94 near 25th Street around 6:30 a.m., CHP told FOX 5.

When the workers got closer, they found a person dead, lying facedown next to the vehicle.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the person died from a crash or some other emergency. The small white SUV could be seen sitting on the side of the road as CHP blocked the right lane to traffic.

The person’s cause of death remains under investigation.

