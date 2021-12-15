ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Body found lying next to SUV on San Diego freeway

By Matt Meyer
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=176g6C_0dNaPqEq00

SAN DIEGO — A body was found next to an SUV on the side of the freeway east of downtown San Diego Wednesday, California Highway Patrol said, and it wasn’t immediately clear how the person died.

A road service crew noticed what appeared to be a disabled vehicle on the shoulder of eastbound state Route 94 near 25th Street around 6:30 a.m., CHP told FOX 5.

Thieves break glass with hammer, take jewelry in brazen South Bay smash-and-grab

When the workers got closer, they found a person dead, lying facedown next to the vehicle.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the person died from a crash or some other emergency. The small white SUV could be seen sitting on the side of the road as CHP blocked the right lane to traffic.

The person’s cause of death remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego Freeway#Suv#Weather#Traffic Accident#California Highway Patrol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy