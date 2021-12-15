ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Suspect caught on camera dancing outside Frayser store after trying to rob clerk

 3 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a man who they said tried to rob a store clerk, then was caught on camera dancing outside the store when he couldn’t get...

Comments / 5

Mz T
3d ago

He doing the happy dance now, wait til he get to prison and see if he has that same energy 😂

