Suspect caught on camera dancing outside Frayser store after trying to rob clerk

The security guard accused of killing an unarmed man at the Kroger fuel center in East Memphis has been indicted on the charge of First Degree Murder. Gregory Livingston was originally charged with Second Degree Murder in the shooting death of Alvin Motley, Jr. But, according office of the special prosecutor in the case, the state decided to present the Shelby County Grand Jury with the First Degree Murder charge, after gathering additional evidence, including the surveillance video. That Grand Jury returned an indictment for First Degree Murder.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO