Secure Your Telfar Shopping Bag via HBX

Hypebae
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor those who have yet to find a holiday gift for a special someone or themselves, Telfar is set to drop new items on HBX. This “Chocolate”-themed release includes the New York brand’s iconic Shopping Bag in the usual small, medium and large sizes. Telfar’s logo is embossed on the front,...

hypebae.com

moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
New York Post

Where to buy resale designer handbags and clothing: Chanel to Hermes

Reduce, reuse, recycle… and resell. With luxury goods, this is the new way to shop. Not only are you giving a second life to incredible designer handbags and clothing, but you get to save some money in the process and get to take home Chanel, Prada, Gucci and more for a fraction of the retail price.
APPAREL
In Style

Tory Burch Secretly Added Hundreds of New Handbags to Its Black Friday Sale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Earlier this month, Tory Burch went ahead, and started its Black Friday sale early. It could have just ended there, and we wouldn't have complained. But the deals multiplied, the prices continued to nosedive, and our virtual shopping carts are now filled to the brim. It almost feels too good to be true, like maybe this is all a dream and it's a typo that prices start at $9. But it's actually all happening — which honestly, we all deserve after closing out another wild year.
CNET

Holiday handbag deal: Save up to 70% off Coach Outlet today

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Ready to add newly discounted purses to your collection? Coach Outlet has a huge deal happening right now where you can get up to 70% off, plus an extra 15% off sitewide. Considering how much Coach Outlet costs without a deal, this offer is the one you don't want to miss.
In Style

This Kate Hudson and Meghan Markle-Approved Jewelry Brand Just Launched on Amazon

If you've ever taken a deep dive into the jewelry credits while you're pouring over the latest street style, cover story, or awards show photos of your favorite celebrities, you have likely seen one name pop up again and again: Jennifer Meyer Collection. Launched in 2005 by California native and lead designer Jennifer Meyer, the brand counts Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Kate Hudson, Meghan Markle, and Courteney Cox among its top devotees — and now you can shop select pieces from the line on Amazon.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Wrangler Debuts Casual, Work and Western Footwear Collection

Wrangler Footwear launched this week with 43 styles for men, women and children covering the Western, casual, outdoor, work and work/casual categories. The heritage denim brand partnered with Twisted X Global Brands, the makers of Twisted X, Twisted X Work and Black Star Boots brands, to bring the new venture to market. “We are proud to officially advance the Wrangler brand into a new retail category with this exciting product launch,” said Allen Montgomery, VP of Wrangler NAM western and workwear. “Twisted X’s sustainable and innovative efforts have brought this collection to life. Not only is this launch a huge milestone for...
APPAREL
Hypebae

Human Made Launches Its "Holiday" Capsule Collection

NIGO has just dropped a “Holiday” capsule collection for his label Human Made. Welcoming the Christmas season, the range comes with duck-embellished sweaters in drawstring bags and boot-shaped gift wraps. Signature pieces in this collection are comprised of two zip-up hoodies in soft and fluffy yarn, COZY PANT...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Byrdie

The 20 Best Crossbody Bags for Carrying Your Essentials Hands-Free

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. Crossbody bags have become a go-to staple as our lives are increasingly busier and we’re frequently on the go. They...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Apartment Therapy

5 Black-Owned Etsy Shops for All Your Holiday Shopping

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. As soon as the Thanksgiving dishes were put away this year, my family and I made a promise to each other that we’d get our Christmas shopping done early. For someone like me, who tends to procrastinate, this was a lofty goal. The holiday season is officially in full swing and I hate to report that I still haven’t quite delivered on that promise — but I’m close! I love following a Christmas list with clear directions, but as my siblings and I have grown up, we’ve started to organize our lists with categories instead of specific items. For example, last year, my sister signed her first-ever lease on the cutest studio apartment and took up cooking as a stress-reliever, so the kitchen category — cookbooks, pots, pans, utensils, mixing bowls, serving platters, you name it — was top of mind for her. I couldn’t wait to help her outfit her cozy new galley kitchen by hand-selecting stylish and functional tools that reflected her aesthetic — and would make the space feel like the ultimate personal retreat at the end of a long day.
SHOPPING
Hypebae

Unbox Byredo's Stunning Gift Sets

After a year of stellar success, Byredo unveils a set of gift boxes – the perfect holiday present for beauty lovers. The new holiday venture follows the launch of Mumbai Noise which rose to cult status, bottling founder Ben Gorham’s Indian heritage into a nostalgically spicy scent. Revisiting Gorham’s Indian connection, the wooden holiday boxes draw inspiration from traditional South Asian art practices.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

53 Vegan Designer Bags You'll Want to Secure ASAP

Don’t judge me for what I’m about to admit: At least once a week, I’ll fall into a rabbit hole, where I’m sifting through Nordstrom, Ssense, and Shopbop in search of one thing: handbags. I am a sucker for a designer handbag in every form—it doesn’t matter if it’s secondhand, covered in shearling, or if it’s the It bag of the season. I am a proud bag lady, but I’m well aware of the fact that while I may live for finding the best vegan designer bag of the moment or searching for a sustainable handbag, that’s not everyone’s cup of tea. Luckily for them, I’ve taken the liberty of rounding up 54 vegan designer handbags at every price. Whether you’re an obsessive bag collector like me or are just looking for one great bag to invest in, I’ve got you covered.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Observer

Three Burberry Bags That Everyone on Your List Will Love

Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links. Everyone deserves a luxury handbag – that one bag...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
fashionisers.com

Trendy Bags That Will Surely Match Your Flawless Outfits

Luxurious suede and shiny leather bags were spotted on the arms and shoulders of show-goers during the most recent Fashion Months. Fashion has toted a delightful mix of reinterpreted retro and modern bag styles in the recent months. Besides heels and party outfits, trendy bags are among the most spotted items in our wardrobes.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Carhartt WIP and WARDROBE.NYC Join Forces on a Minimalist Winter Collection

In partnership with luxury concept brand WARDROBE.NYC, tried-and-true American label Carhatt WIP has unveiled “RELEASE 08 CARHARTT WIP” — a curated collection of minimalist wardrobe staples for Winter 2021. Created as a solution for everyday dressing, the versatile assortment of outerwear and accessories marries Carhatt’s utilitarian aesthetic...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

CLASS x SAY UR Launch New Streetwear Collection For Women

CLASS, a Brazilian streetwear brand known for its high-end athleisure apparel, has teamed up with SAY UR to launch its first collection for women. The capsule features pieces donning the label’s dollar sign logo. Numerous accessories such as the La Classes caps made out of English wool, a black...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Robb Report

Nordstrom Teams Up With Watchfinder to Sell Pre-Owned Models From Rolex, Breitling and More

Nordstrom is taking steps to become your trusted new watch reseller. With the help of the UK’s largest second-hand timepiece distributor, Watchfinder & Co., the department store is now offering an exclusive range of pre-owned models. The curated selection from the likes of Cartier, Breitling, Rolex and Jaeger-LeCoultre is available online and in-store at the retailer’s Seattle location, while supplies last. Stocked with bestselling, vintage and limited-edition examples, the assortment is priced at up to $10,000 per model. This partnership marks Nordstrom’s first entry into the pre-owned watch space, which is being introduced to shoppers via their fine jewelry sector. The company...
BEAUTY & FASHION
GMA

10 hot holiday makeup and nail ideas

Check out this glittering (for grown-ups) mashup of hot holiday nail art, makeup ideas and more glam looks to consider trying for Christmas, New Year’s Eve and beyond.
MAKEUP

