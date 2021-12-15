ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Macron defends his actions, eyes French presidential race

WPRI
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron said he made France’s economy stronger and sought to show he is not out-of-touch with ordinary people in a long interview Wednesday night on national television, which appears as a bid to boost his popularity ahead of April’s presidential...

www.wpri.com

albuquerqueexpress.com

Will France's Hillary Clinton become their first female president

Presidential candidate Valerie Pecresse might compare herself to Angela Merkel and Margaret Thatcher, but the unappealing truth is she is more like Clinton ? a figure completely entrenched in the establishment. The sands are shifting rapidly in the run-up to the French presidential election, set for April 10 and 24...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

French minister says Macron's reelection would boost growth

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire says President Emmanuel Macron’s potential reelection next year is “very important” to further boost growth — in a clear endorsement of a candidacy that's not yet been formally announced. Macron is widely expected to seek a second term in the presidential election scheduled for April, but hasn’t officially revealed his intentions.In an interview with the Associated Press Friday during a two-day visit to the United States Le Maire said: “I think it's very important that Emmanuel Macron is reelected. I think our country needs consistency and stability."Polls for months have shown Macron,...
POLITICS
AFP

Macron teases future 'ambitions' as election looms

French President Emmanuel Macron declared his future "ambitions" for the country but declined to formally declare he was running for a second term in a lengthy prime-time TV interview on Wednesday that saw him defend his record as an economic reformer. ,'do you have ambitions for our country, for French people beyond next April?'.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Putin tells Macron he wants talks to curb NATO expansion

MOSCOW, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in a phone call on Tuesday that Moscow wanted immediate talks with Western countries to prevent NATO's expansion further east, the Kremlin said. "The Russian president emphasised the importance of immediately launching international negotiations to...
POLITICS
Reuters

France and Germany seek fresh peace talks with Russia

BRUSSELS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The leaders of France and Germany sought on Wednesday to revive talks with Russia while keeping up pressure on Moscow to deter what the West says may be preparations for a new attack on Ukrainian territory. French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Sensing the West's hesitation, Russia escalates in Europe

Vladimir Putin doesn't appear concerned over the new Western sanctions that might follow a renewed Russian invasion of Ukraine. On the contrary, Putin's regime is escalating its threats. Russia now says that unless the West agrees a legal commitment not to expand NATO, it will be forced into a "military response" that may include the deployment of intermediate range nuclear missiles (which Russia developed in breach of an arms control treaty) in Kaliningrad. That would put nuclear-capable missiles on the borders of Lithuania and Poland, and in strike range of every European NATO member state. Considering that an agreement not to expand NATO would utterly undermine the principle of democratic sovereignty — something the Biden administration celebrated with an international summit just last week — Russia has clearly seized the strategic initiative.
POLITICS
ONE

French Presidency of the EU: Our wishlist to Emmanuel Macron

In a few days, France will take over the Presidency of the Council of the European Union (EU). In this Christmas period, we, ONE Youth Ambassadors from across Europe, have only one wish: to put an end to extreme poverty and inequality in the world, which are constantly increasing. For this wish to come true, Mr. President, here are three goals you can help us reach.
POLITICS
wjtn.com

Far-right pundit vies for French presidential office

(NEW YORK) -- On Sunday, Eric Zemmour, a former journalist and far-right political pundit with tough views on immigration had his first campaign rally as candidate for the French presidential election. Zemmour announced the creation of his own political party, "Reconquête," or "Reconquest," which had already garnered 20,000 supporters in two days, according to French media outlet, BFMTV.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gazette

French right-wing presidential candidate attacked by protester during his first campaign event

A French presidential candidate was attacked by a protester on Sunday night, less than a week after announcing his run for office. Eric Zemmour was about to deliver a speech at a rally in the Paris suburb of Villepinte when he was grabbed by a man and placed in a headlock before security officers dragged him away. The attack resulted in Zemmour getting his wrist injured, with a doctor ordering him to rest for nine days, according to the Washington Post.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

France's Macron meets Saudi crown prince in final Gulf stop

French President Emmanuel Macron met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Saturday for the final leg of a two-day Gulf tour. Concerns over Iran's nuclear program, the multiple crises in Lebanon and the ongoing war in Yemen were expected to be aired in private by both sides.Earlier in the day, Macron was in Qatar, where he told reporters that France and a number of European nations were considering opening a joint diplomatic mission in Afghanistan but stressed it would not mean recognition of the country's Taliban rulers. He also said he would be raising the issue of Lebanon...
POLITICS
The Week

The U.S. won't confront Russia. Will Germany?

Germany has long had a Russia problem. Even before their unification under the Hohenzollerns in 1870, German principalities struggled to deal with their giant neighbor to the east. In 1863, at the beginning of his long stint in power, the legendary statesman Otto von Bismarck quipped, "The secret of politics? Make a good treaty with Russia." But despite interludes of stability, Germany hasn't quite figured out how to make its agreements, both formal and informal, stick.
POLITICS
Reuters

France's Macron cancels Mali trip over new COVID wave

PARIS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron has cancelled a Dec. 20-21 trip to Mali to visit French troops due to France's deteriorating health situation over the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, his office said on Friday. "This decision was taken in order for there to be coherence...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Merkel rival wins leadership of German conservatives

Friedrich Merz, a die-hard opponent of Angela Merkel within Germany's conservative CDU, was elected party chief on Friday, marking a new direction after its disastrous defeat in September's election. The veteran right-winger, 66, won 62.1 percent of the vote in a ballot of around 250,000 CDU members, decisively beating more moderate rivals Norbert Roettgen on 25.8 percent and Helge Braun on 12.1 percent. He will replace Merkel ally Armin Laschet, who led the CDU-CSU bloc to its worst-ever result in the September general election with just 24.1 percent of the vote as Merkel prepared to retire after 16 years in power. "I will of course stand for the party in its entirety and deal with all the issues that our party feels are important," Merz said as the result of the vote was announced in Berlin.
ELECTIONS
Telegraph

Angela Merkel 'blocked US from arming Ukraine against Russia'

Angela Merkel blocked the US from selling arms to Ukraine to defend itself against a possible Russian invasion, it has emerged. Details published in the German media appear to confirm Ukrainian claims that Mrs Merkel’s government effectively vetoed Nato allies from supplying weapons to Kyiv. Under the former chancellor,...
POLITICS

