We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Quality sleep is one of the most important things we can get, but achieving it can be difficult, even expensive. In addition to all the other factors that can affect how well we sleep, from our health to our bedding, what we sleep on has a major impact. But what if a whole new mattress isn’t in the budget? What if you’re a side sleeper but your partner sleeps on their back? What if you love a plush mattress but sometimes could use the support of a firm one? For me, it was all of these and I’d all but given up on finding the bed that was just right.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 3 DAYS AGO