OFFICIAL: DL Anto Saka Commits to Northwestern

The Maryland native's relentless energy can wreak havoc in opposing backfields.

DL Anto Saka

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 230 lbs

Hometown: Phoenix, MD

High School: Loyola Blakefield

Power Five Offers: Northwestern, Penn State, USC, Boston College, Duke, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Pitt, Rutgers, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Wisconsin, West Virginia, NC State

Group of Five Offers: Toledo, Old Dominion, Marshall, Kent State, UConn, Appalachian State

Evaluation: Saka is a long and explosive athlete on the edge of the defense. He has enough play strength to play on the edge, but still has a frame that can add weight without losing any of that speed. Saka's motor also stands out as well, he often chased down plays from the backside of the field and his relentless energy causes havoc in opposing backfields.

Playing Time Projection: Saka could play early and often for Northwestern because he has the talent to make an impact right away in the pass rush department for the Wildcats. With Samdup Miller and Jeffrey Pooler both graduating, Saka could play an early role, and work into the rotation quickly.

