Victoria, TX

VPD now accepting applications for training programs

By Jennifer Flores
 3 days ago
VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria Police Department is now accepting applications for their Civilian Police Academy and Law Enforcement Explorer programs.

VPD recommends both programs for anyone interested in law enforcement as a career or simply wants information about the department.

The Victoria Police Department offers their Civilian Police Academy, a 12-week program, for adults 18 and older. The program will help participants improve the following:

  • their understanding of the criminal justice system in Victoria,
  • the operation of the Victoria Police Department
  • and the training officers receive.

The department also offers their Law Enforcement Explorer program to individuals 14 to 18 years of age interested in law enforcement as a career. Explorers will learn, first hand, the education and training required to become a Victoria Police Officer. The program also provides a competitive edge on their fellow recruits, should they choose this career path.

Each program is made up of classroom presentations and hands-on practical experiences. This will increase participants’ understanding of law enforcement in Victoria.

You can find more information on either of these programs by visiting victoriapd.com. You can also contact VPD’s Community Engagement Unit at 361-485-3808 or PoliceCEU@victoriatx.gov.

Report a typo or error // Send us a News Tip

