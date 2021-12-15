ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Hobby Lobby Raises Minimum Wage to $18.50

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rcFPk_0dNaNdeX00

OKLAHOMA CITY (LOOTPRESS) – Hobby Lobby Stores, Inc., today announced that it is raising its minimum full-time hourly wage to $18.50 effective January 1, 2022.

In 2009, Hobby Lobby was one of the first retailers to establish a nationwide minimum hourly wage well above the federal minimum wage, and has since raised its minimum wage twelve times over the last thirteen years. In 2014, Hobby Lobby raised its full-time minimum hourly wage to $15, well before it became a trend with other retailers.

“We have a long track record of taking care of our employees,” said Hobby Lobby founder and CEO, David Green. “In 1998, we made the decision to close our stores on Sundays, and at 8:00 p.m. the rest of the week, to provide employees time for rest, family, and worship. We’ve also worked hard over the years to provide the best pay and benefits in retail, which has allowed us to attract and retain an outstanding group of associates to serve our devoted customers.”

“We are thankful for our success as a company and thrilled to begin the new year by sharing that success with thousands of our employees,” said Green.

In addition to providing industry leading pay, Hobby Lobby also provides great benefits to eligible employees, including an outstanding medical, prescription, and dental plan, 401(k) with generous company match, flexible spending plan, long-term disability benefits, life insurance, vacation pay, personal paid time off benefits with annual buyback, holiday pay, chaplain services, and an employee discount.

Hobby Lobby was founded in 1972 and currently operates 956 retail stores stocked with a treasure trove of over 80,000 arts, crafts, hobbies, home accent, seasonal, and custom framing products catering to those who seek to Live a Creative Life®

Comments / 0

Related
Republic Monitor

$2,000 Stimulus Checks To Be Distributed To Americans Soon

The governments are determined for Americans to start saving for retirement that it will pay them to do it. Here’s how to get up to $2,000 in free money thanks to an underutilized tax advantage known as the saver’s credit. The Saver’s Credit. The saver’s credit is...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hobbies#Hobby Lobby Stores Inc#Live A Creative Life
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
24/7 Wall St.

Almost Everyone In This State Has A Job

The rebound from the precipitous rise in unemployment brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic is nothing short of remarkable. Before the virus had spread widely, the jobless rate in America was 3.5% in February 2020, a five-decade low. It soared to 14.7% in April, as 2.5 million people lost their jobs. The jobs report just […]
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

The State Where The Most People Are Quitting Their Jobs

Among the major concerns about the labor market is the huge number of people quitting their jobs. It is a counterbalance to the sharp drop in the unemployment rate that fell to 4.2% in November, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The debate about why people have quit their jobs in such great numbers, […]
ECONOMY
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy