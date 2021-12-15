Virginia Athlete Tyler Banks Chooses Ole Miss on Early Signing Day

D.J. Durkin's recruitment of Banks paid off in the end for the Rebels.

As the Early Signing Period continues to unfold, Ole Miss added another player to its docket of recruits on Wednesday in ATH Tyler Banks (Va.).

Banks is out of Nottoway High School in Crewe, Virginia, and his announcement to join Ole Miss' recruiting class made its way onto social media on Wednesday morning.

Banks measures in at 6'3, 235, and he is one of numerous athletes who entered the day uncommitted who have signed with Ole Miss. OL Flip Carswell flipped from Miami to the Rebels earlier in the day, and OL Cam East, a former Mississippi State commit, settled on Ole Miss as well.

Ole Miss finished off its first 10-win regular season in school history in 2021 and will be participating in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1 against Baylor, seeking its first 11-win season total in program history as well. The Rebels are looking to carry this momentum from its on-field performance onto the recruiting trail, beginning with Wednesday's signees.

