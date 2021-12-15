Lexi Rodriguez Leads Husker All-America Trio

Nebraska volleyball notched multiple honorees for the seventh straight year.

Nebraska volleyball continues to reel in the awards.

The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) released its 2021 All-America selections , with three Huskers making the teams and another earning honorable mention.

Lexi Rodriguez led the Husker contingent with her first-team All-America selection. The Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year is the first freshman to make first-team All-America since Wisconsin’s Dana Rettke in 2017.

Rodriguez joins Sarah Pavan (2004) and Kadie Rolfzen (2013) as the only Husker freshmen to earn All-America honors, with Rodriguez and Pavan the only one to earn first team.

Kayla Caffey, snubbed by the Big Ten awards, earned her way onto the national award scene with second-team recognition. This is the first All-America selection for the Missouri transfer.

Madi Kubik earned her first All-America team selection with a third-team honor. Kubik had earned honorable mention the previous two seasons.

Nicklin Hames earned an honorable mention nod. She did the same in 2018 and 2019 before earning second team last season.

The three AVCA All-America selections increase Nebraska’s nation-leading all-time total to 98. The Huskers have had multiple All-Americans for seven consecutive seasons.

No. 10 seed Nebraska continues its postseason run Thursday in the NCAA semifinals against No. 3 seed Pitt.