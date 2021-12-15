Neighbors Help Neighbors: Rural King to host donation drive for those devastated by Ky. tornadoes

MOUNT HOPE, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – Neighbors help neighbors; It’s that simple. At least, that is how Amanda Ashley feels.

When Ashely heard of the devastation caused by the recent Kentucky tornadoes, her heart was touched. And, when Ashley listened as her friend’s daughter, a Cool Ridge native, detailed how her fellow classmates at Murray State University lost everything, she knew she had to help.

“This just all fell together perfectly,” Ashley said, detailing how she was able to use her husband’s workplace, Rural King, as the location, while partnering with people who have direct connections to families in Mayfield, Kentucky, and the surrounding areas.

“The outpouring of people that have already reached out has been phenomenal. It was just weighing on my heart, and I knew I had to do something.”

On Sunday, December 19, Rural King will be the location of a “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” event. From 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., Ashley and others volunteers will be set up by the store’s outside entrance, handing out hot chocolate, candy canes and baked goods to shoppers for cash donations.

“We have 500 cups of hot chocolate ready and are getting more,” Ashley shared. “We are giving those things out regardless, and people are welcome to make donations. They can give what they feel led to give or want to give.”

In addition to cash donations, people are welcome to donate supplies that will be transported to Mayfield next week. These donations will help support the students, families and community of the Murray State University Rodeo team who lost homes, barns, livestock and more.

Much needed items include:

Personal hygiene products and toiletries

Baby formula

Wipes

Trash bags

Canned goods (green beans, potatoes, carrots, etc.)

Water

Napkins

Plates and Bowls

Plastic Ware

Individually packaged chips

Aluminum pans with lids

Rice

Salt and spices

Aluminum foil

Snack cakes

White and brown sugar

According to Ashley, they have three empty trailers that they are prepared to personally transport to Kentucky.

“We are getting to the people that need it. We may not know them directly, but we have connections. We just wanted to make sure it went to people that needed it.”

Mike Keith, General Manager of the Mount Hope Rural King, stated that, while the company hosts many fundraisers, he is proud that this one, in particular, is on a store level.

“Anytime that we can reach out to anyone that’s our customer base, we are going to. The rodeo team, that’s our customers. That is something we want to be involved in.”

Those who aren’t able to contribute to Sunday’s fundraiser, have other donation opportunities, Ashley says.

The Raleigh County Extension Office will be accepting donations from the aforementioned item list until Saturday, December 18. Items can also be dropped off at Rural King, where Ashley will make herself available to get them to the right place.

Rural King is located at 100 Crossroads Mall in Mount Hope.