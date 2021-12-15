ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Draymond Green is right. Andrew Wiggins really doesn't pass to Steph Curry.

By Bryan Kalbrosky
 4 days ago
(AP Photo/John Hefti)

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry broke the record for most 3-pointers in an NBA career and the assist came from Andrew Wiggins.

When it was all said and done, Curry was in sole possession of the record. He became the league’s all-time 3-point champion in front of a sold-out crowd at Madison Square Garden that includes the likes of sharpshooters such as Ray Allen and Reggie Miller and photo-bombers such as Pete Davidson.

After the game, Golden State’s Draymond Green was asked how he felt about the fact that he wasn’t the player who assisted Curry for the record. He had a joke about how Wiggins never would have passed out of that possession if he didn’t have a chance to make the history books.

Although it doesn’t matter who ended up getting the assist, Green does actually make a point. It is, at the very least, interesting to think about how unlikely it was that the pass would come from Wiggins and not Green.

We can look at some numbers to explain this. Golden State leads the league in passing, recording 317.8 passes per game. They also lead the league in assists (28.1), secondary/hockey assists (5.1), potential assists (54.7%), and assists points created (73.6 ppg).

It’s the seventh time in the past eight seasons that the Warriors have topped the charts in assists and it has been integral to Steve Kerr’s offensive identity since he took over coaching the squad in 2014.

This is thanks in no small part to Green, who leads the Warriors in passes per game (60.4) and is essential to their pass-heavy offense. While it’s unfair to compare the two because that isn’t Wiggins’ role, we’ll compare them anyway and tell you that Green is passing twice as often as the Canadian-born wing has (25.1) thus far.

In fairness, Green always ranks towards the top of the league in passes — only three players had more passes per game during the 2017-18 campaign when Golden State won the title. As you can imagine, many of his passes are to Curry and many of those passes end up with three points on the board for Golden State.

Last season, via PBPStats, Green actually assisted on 110 of Curry’s 3-pointers. No other player even reached 90 assists to a singular teammate from beyond the arc. Wiggins recorded just 24 assists for 3-pointers from Curry.

So far this season, this trend has continued. Curry has connected on a league-best 145 made 3-pointers. Green has assisted on 40 of those connections, per PBPStats, which is more than any other player has assisted a teammate on 3-pointers except for Julius Randle to Evan Fournier (41). Wiggins, meanwhile, has just 10 assists to Curry for 3-pointers.

Based on how often that they each share the floor with the three-time champion, per 36 minutes, Green is assisting on 2.33 of Curry’s 3-pointers while Wiggins is averaging 0.58 assists per 36.

Wiggins, however, got the assist that counted on this particular play and he says it is something he “will cherish and remember” for the rest of his life.

He seemed incredibly happy to have shared that moment with Curry and, who knows, maybe it will lead to a willingness for him to pass the ball a bit more often?

That wouldn’t exactly be the worst thing for Golden State’s offensive attack considering that they have the best 3-point shooter of all-time waiting on the perimeter.

