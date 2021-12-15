ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Capito, Manchin Announce Funding for West Virginia Animal Disease Preparedness and Response

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $108,801 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) for the West Virginia Department of Agriculture. This funding will help enhance West Virginia’s animal disease preparedness capabilities in order to preserve U.S. export markets, prevent foreign animal diseases, and expand export opportunities for rural America.

“Investing in the health of our livestock protects vital agricultural sectors in our economy, while also boosting West Virginia’s export markets,” Senator Capito said. “Funding like this creates the foundation for expanded economic opportunity for producers in our rural communities, and helps make sure consumers across our country have access to safe and affordable food products. I was proud to support programs like this in the 2018 farm bill because of the resources it provided for our farmers and agriculture economy in West Virginia. I’ll continue advocating for additional funding like this through my role on the Senate Appropriations Committee.”

“West Virginia’s agriculture producers play an important role in our economy and provide West Virginians with access to local, quality foods,”Senator Manchin said. “Investing in safety measures is vital to ensuring our food is nutritious and safe for our fellow West Virginians. This USDA funding will enhance animal disease preparedness to protect products and supply chains while also preventing diseases. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to fight for funding to support West Virginia’s agriculture industry.”

