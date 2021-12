TECUMSEH — A school resource officer from the Tecumseh Police Department will be back on the job in Tecumseh schools as soon as January. The position was approved Monday on a unanimous vote by the Tecumseh City Council, following the Tecumseh Board of Education's approval on Nov. 29. City manager Dan Swallow told the council Sgt. Chad Rodgers can resume his role as the school resource officer soon after the holidays. Rodgers had been the SRO from January 2019 until this past spring when the previous agreement between the schools and city was terminated over the schools' financial concerns.

TECUMSEH, MI ・ 11 DAYS AGO