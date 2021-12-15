ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

From 'graded cards' to Air Jordans, 9 of the most creative 2021 National Signing Day announcements

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zGZto_0dNaMY9Z00

Happy National Signing Day to the class of 2022 in college football.

That’s right, the day we all used to celebrate with videos of fax machines is now a day our timelines get filled up with announcements from various college football programs announcing their signings.

And as we saw last year, it’s an opportunity for social media managers to shine as some programs find a way to announce who’s joining their teams. We’ve seen video games being imitated, walks through cities, all kinds of stuff in years past.

This year? Let’s round up some of the more creative announcements we’ve seen on Wednesday.

1

Oklahoma State

The signings get “Jordans”!

2

Kansas State

They’re graded cards, and they’re “Making the Grade” (get it?).

3

Baylor

I’m sensing some people had similar thoughts — signings became cards!

4

LSU

Great minds think alike! MORE CARDS!

5

Ole Miss

I like the invitation to a “party in the sip.”

6

Penn State

They got some famous alums to say hello to new players:

7

Virginia

I’m digging the Avengers-style logos and font:

8

Tulsa

These playing cards are neat!

9

Notre Dame

This is fun — lots of various people (including celebs!) talking about the signings:

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Deion Sanders Has Honest Response After Upset Loss In Bowl Game

Jackson State was the odds-on favorite to win the 2021 Celebration Bowl. Unfortunately for head coach Deion Sanders, his team didn’t play up to its standards. South Carolina State dominated Jackson State from start to finish, winning by a score of 31-10. Bulldogs quarterback Corey Fields Jr. led the charge with 166 passing yards and four touchdowns.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WLBT

Meet the 3 women behind Jackson State football’s success

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State is almost ready to take the field for their very first Celebration Bowl. There’s a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes to make this a championship caliber team. That’s where we meet the women behind Jackson State football. “If...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Virginia State
State
Oklahoma State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama loses two 5-star recruits on same day to different programs with new coaches

Alabama finished the early signing period with the No. 2 overall 2022 recruiting class and landed a former five-star recruit, LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks. During the early signing period, a few high-profile recruits who had not publicly announced their intentions did so, including two Alabama target five-star players: tight end Jaleel Skinner and cornerback Domani Jackson.
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

Alabama Football: Saban won’t save Urban Meyer’s career

Over his Alabama football tenure, Nick Saban has made plenty of careers. He’s also saved other careers. Lane Kiffin went from being disgracefully fired to being a head coach in the SEC. Steve Sarkisian was given a second chance despite suffering from alcoholism, and he is now the head coach of one of the biggest programs in the country.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Jordans#National Signing Day#College Football#American Football#Tyronewebber4#The Cowboy Family#Osu Cowboy Football#Lsu Great#Avengers
thecomeback.com

Washington Football Team signing former Cowboys quarterback

The NFL is getting decimated with COVID-19 positive tests this week. The Washington Football Team has been among the teams that are dealing with a large number of unavailable players for their game this weekend. That is going to include WFT’s top two quarterbacks on the depth chart, Taylor Heinicke...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Schools that make the most sense for former Texas QB Casey Thompson

With a full quarterback room headlined by Ohio State transfer Quinn Ewers, Casey Thompson felt it was in his best interest to enter the NCAA transfer portal on Friday. Thompson sat through the Sam Ehlinger era, and received meaningless snaps every once in a while, but really burst onto the scene when Ehlinger went down in the Alamo Bowl against Colorado. He would throw four touchdowns, while completing 80% of his passes in the win. It gave Texas and their fans hope for the future.
TEXAS STATE
bardown.com

Texas high school team scored one of the wildest touchdowns you'll ever see

Anything can happen during any game, but what happened during a high school football championship game on Thursday is something you’ve never witnessed before in any football game at any level. Stephenville High School ended up defeating Lyndon Baines Johnson Early College High School, 38-21, in the Texas 4A...
TEXAS STATE
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Iowa State

Looks like bad news for Iowa State as it gets ready to play Clemson in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29: Cyclones star running back Breece Hall announced Saturday that he is declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft, and (...)
IOWA STATE
LonghornCountry

Report: TCU's Patterson Officially To Texas?

Gary Patterson wants to coach again and Texas needs help defensively. Who says no to a deal like this?. As of now, not Patterson. According to reports from 247Sports, Patterson met with Texas defensive coordinator Pete Kwitkowski Thursday to discuss joining the staff in 2022. Patterson was considered a hot name this offseason to be in the running for another program after over two decades with TCU.
TEXAS STATE
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft: Star QB Opts-Out of Bowl Game - Will Enter 2022 NFL Draft

Pittsburgh Panthers Quarterback Kenny Pickett will Enter the 2022 NFL Draft. The wait to see if one of this year's premier passers would declare is no more. Heisman finalist and Pittsburgh Panther's quarterback Kenny Pickett has decided to forego his bowl game and begin training for the NFL draft. Pickett burst onto the scene this year after mediocre seasons before 2021, and he leaves Pittsburgh as an ACC champion.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

52K+
Followers
104K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy