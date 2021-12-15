From 'graded cards' to Air Jordans, 9 of the most creative 2021 National Signing Day announcements

Happy National Signing Day to the class of 2022 in college football.

That’s right, the day we all used to celebrate with videos of fax machines is now a day our timelines get filled up with announcements from various college football programs announcing their signings.

And as we saw last year, it’s an opportunity for social media managers to shine as some programs find a way to announce who’s joining their teams. We’ve seen video games being imitated, walks through cities, all kinds of stuff in years past.

This year? Let’s round up some of the more creative announcements we’ve seen on Wednesday.

1

Oklahoma State

The signings get “Jordans”!

2

Kansas State

They’re graded cards, and they’re “Making the Grade” (get it?).

3

Baylor

I’m sensing some people had similar thoughts — signings became cards!

4

LSU

Great minds think alike! MORE CARDS!

5

Ole Miss

I like the invitation to a “party in the sip.”

6

Penn State

They got some famous alums to say hello to new players:

7

Virginia

I’m digging the Avengers-style logos and font:

8

Tulsa

These playing cards are neat!

9

Notre Dame

This is fun — lots of various people (including celebs!) talking about the signings: