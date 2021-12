Three days of national mourning have been called after at least 50 people were killed when a truck carrying petrol exploded in northern Haiti.Dozens of others have been injured, said officials, as the tragedy also devastated some 20 homes close to the explosion site.The blast occurred late on Monday in the city of Cap-Haitien, Prime Minister Ariel Henry said, adding that he was devastated.“Three days of national mourning will be decreed throughout the territory, in memory of the victims of this tragedy that the entire Haitian nation is grieving,” Mr Henry tweeted.He said his administration was deploying field hospitals to...

