ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Hall of Famer Sam Huff remembered at memorial service

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aa9xZ_0dNaMCyp00

MIDDLEBURG, Va. (AP) — Dozens of people gathered to honor Hall of Fame linebacker Sam Huff at a memorial service near his Virginia farm.

At the service Monday at a community center in Middleburg, West Virginia Racing Commission chairman Ken Lowe was among those who paid tribute to Huff, who died Nov. 13 at age 87.

Born in a West Virginia coal mining camp, Huff helped the New York Giants reach six NFL title games from the mid-1950s to the early 1960s and later became a popular player and announcer in Washington, D.C.

Huff always will be remembered as the furious middle linebacker in a 4-3 scheme developed for him by fellow Hall of Famer Tom Landry, his defensive coordinator with New York and later the architect of the Dallas Cowboys’ rise to power.

Huff was selected as the NFL’s top linebacker in 1959. He went to five Pro Bowls, four with the Giants and one with Washington.

Drafted out of West Virginia in the third round in 1956, Huff played for New York from 1956-63. He was traded to Washington before the 1964 season and played there for the next four seasons. He retired after the ’67 season, sat out the following year and returned for a final season in 1969 as a player-coach under Vince Lombardi.

Huff spent three seasons working as a color commentator for the Giants on radio before moving over to a similar job with Washington, where he spent 38 years calling games, starting in 1975.

Huff was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1982.

Huff and his longtime partner, Carol Holden, raised thoroughbred horses in Middleburg. In 1987, he co-founded the West Virginia Breeders Classic in Charles Town, West Virginia. Holden still serves as its president.

Lowe read a resolution honoring Huff “for his support, contributions and unwavering dedication to the Thoroughbred racing industry, the West Virginia Racing Commission and the State of West Virginia.”

Huff also became vice president for special markets with Marriott International. According to a news release from Holden, executive chairman J.W. Marriott Jr. at the service recalled Huff’s long association with the company, including Huff’s determination to land one of the parking spots at Marriott headquarters that were reserved for board members.

Other vice presidents complained after Huff’s wish was granted. Marriott responded that the spots were reserved “for board members and anyone else in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.”

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Former Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith signs with division rival in sketchy move

Week 15 is officially drunk. So much so, in fact, that a move like former Cowboys Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith signing with the Giants could slide under the radar. Smith made the Pro Bowl in 2019 with Dallas, but has fallen off ever since. The horrific ACL and MCL tears that allowed him to fall to the Cowboys in the first place definitely played a role in his eventual downfall.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Washington Football Team signing former Cowboys quarterback

The NFL is getting decimated with COVID-19 positive tests this week. The Washington Football Team has been among the teams that are dealing with a large number of unavailable players for their game this weekend. That is going to include WFT’s top two quarterbacks on the depth chart, Taylor Heinicke...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
State
Washington State
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS Sports

Urban Meyer firing: Incident with Trevor Lawrence, James Robinson led to Jaguars letting go of head coach

There was a common narrative in the wake of Urban Meyer's firing in Jacksonville that the final decision to move on from him was linked to public claims Wednesday by former kicker Josh Lambo that the coach kicked him in the preseason. However, according to sources with knowledge of the situation, owner Shad Khan already knew by the start of the week that he would be letting Meyer go just months into his tenure.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hall
Person
Vince Lombardi
The Spun

NFL World Surprised By Jimmy Johnson’s Honest Admission

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach turned FOX analyst Jimmy Johnson weighed in on Dak Prescott earlier this week. Prescott had been playing at an MVP level for the first two months of the season, though his play has fallen off in recent weeks. Can the Cowboys still win a Super...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ap#The New York Giants#The Dallas Cowboys#Thoroughbred#Marriott
The Spun

2 NFL Head Coaches Could Reportedly Be Fired Soon

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially fired head coach Urban Meyer earlier this week. Meyer, who won three national championships at the college football level, lasted less than one full season in the National Football League. Which NFL head coaches are next on the chopping block?. According to CBS Sports NFL insider...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Jerry Jones latest comment will make Cowboys fans excited

The Dallas Cowboys were able to come away with an impressive 21-6 victory against the New York Giants in Week 15. Dallas now sits at 10-4 on the season and have been playing better football than usually do in most of the past decade. The longtime owner of the Cowboys,...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Stunned By The Patriots On Saturday Night

Few teams in the National Football League, if any, had been better than the New England Patriots as of late, which makes their Saturday night performance pretty stunning. New England is facing the Indianapolis Colts on the road on Saturday night. Early in the third quarter, it’s Colts 20, Patriots...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Terry Bradshaw Said On Sunday

Legendary NFL quarterback Terry Bradshaw is very much not a fan of one team’s situation at the quarterback position. The Carolina Panthers played both Cam Newton and P.J. Walker at quarterback during last week’s game. Head coach Matt Rhule plans on doing the same on Sunday. Bradshaw is...
NFL
On3.com

Deion Sanders provides three-word response on Travis Hunter signing with Jackson State

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders recently pulled off one of the biggest stunners in National Signing Day history in flipping Travis Hunter from Florida State to sign with Jackson State. Hunter is rated as a five-star plus prospect by the On3 Consensus Rankings for the 2022 recruiting class, meaning he’s rated five-stars by every major recruiting service. In the On3 Consensus Rankings, he’s also rated as the nation’s top overall prospect, regardless of position.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy