Falcons at 49ers: Kaleb McGary vs. Nick Bosa - Blocking for his Job

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary has shown improvement the last three weeks, but he'll get his toughest test yet in Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers.

The Atlanta Falcons (6-7) head west to take on the San Francisco 49ers (7-6) on Sunday in a must-win game for both teams.

One of the key matchups in Sunday's game with be Falcons right tackle Kaleb McGary against 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa.

A first-round draft pick in 2019, McGary has been target of scorn in Atlanta because of his level of play. Pro Football Focus (PFF) has him rated as the 53rd best offensive tackle out of 82 eligible players with a grade of 63.9 on the season.

McGary has improved steadily the last several weeks, though, as he was 70th of 79 players after Week 11 .

His average grade of 77.5 across the last three games would be good for 18th in the NFL if it was sustained for the entire season.

Progress.

McGary has one year left on his rookie contract , and the Falcons hold the fifth-year option for 2023. With his play this season, the Falcons have to think about upgrading right tackle in 2022 and declining his option in 2023.

However, this week against the 49ers and Nick Bosa, McGary will get the chance to prove his progress is more than just a blip on an otherwise subpar season and career.

Bosa is tied for third in the NFL with 14 sacks, and he leads the league in tackles for loss.

While McGary's overall grades have improved the last three games, he graded out at 31.8 in pass-blocking against the Panthers. He has just a 54.5 grade pass-blocking on the season as compared to a 70.4 run-blocking grade.

Bosa has made a habit out of beating offensive tackles with better resumes than McGary, so the Falcons would do well to give him help in the form of tight end Lee Smith.

But there will inevitably be times when Bosa will be matched up one-on-one with McGary. When the time comes, McGary will be blocking for his future in a Falcons uniform.