Three charged with trying to meet minors for sex

MERCER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Three people are facing charges after they tried to meet purported minors for sex.

The following individuals were arrested for Soliciting a Minor and Traveling to Engage the Minor in Prohibited Sexual Activity

Michael Davis Bowman, 30, of Bluefield, West Virginia, traveled to meet a purported 15-year-old female.

On December 13, 2021:

Robert Alexander Ercoline Jr, 56, of Bluefield, West Virginia, traveled to meet a purported 14-year-old male.

Brandon Monte Lee, 29, of Upland, McDowell County, West Virginia, traveled to meet a purported 14-year-old female.

These investigations are ongoing and are being conducted by Detective-Sergeant S. A. Sommers.