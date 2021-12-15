Defence minister ‘horrified’ by ‘serious failings’ in £5.5bn Ajax tank programme

Boris Johnson’s “boosterism” will not see him through the crisis currently engulfing No 10, a senior Tory has said, as the resignation of a key ally prompted more questions about the prime minister’s future.Brexit minister David Frost resigned with “immediate effect” on Saturday night, having previously agreed with the prime minister he would leave his job in January.Citing “the current direction of travel” of the government, as well as fears over “coercive” Covid measures and the wish for the UK to become a “lightly regulated, low-tax” economy, Lord Frost’s departure was described as a “watershed moment” in what had been...

POLITICS ・ 12 HOURS AGO