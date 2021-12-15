ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defence minister ‘horrified’ by ‘serious failings’ in £5.5bn Ajax tank programme

Cover picture for the articleJeremy Quin told the Commons that health and safety concerns around noise and vibration exposed military personnel to ‘potential harm’. A review of the £5.5 billion Ajax light tank programme found it had “serious failings” and exposed military personnel to “potential harm”, a defence minister...

BBC

Merthyr: Minister hopes for Ajax decision 'early next year'

A decision on whether to continue a project to build the Army's new Ajax armoured vehicle in Merthyr Tydfil could hinge on the conclusions of a review led by a "senior legal figure". Defence Minister Jeremy Quin said it "remains impossible" to have "100% confidence" the scheme will succeed. Mr...
MILITARY
dallassun.com

Ready to provide additional Rafale aircraft to India: French Defence Minister

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Assuring full commitment to the Make-in-India initiative, French Defence Minister Florence Parly on Friday said that Paris is open and ready to provide additional Rafale aircraft upon India's request. She made these remarks during a conversation with Dr Mohan Kumar, Chairman of research and...
INDIA
Tobias Ellwood
The Independent

Minister who blamed firms for post-Brexit butcher shortage accused of false claims

A Home Office minister has been accused of making false claims to a Commons inquiry, as he sought to blame pig firms for a post-Brexit butcher shortage.Kevin Foster found himself under fire for rejecting a recommendation to make it easier to bring in EU workers, to plug the shortfall – which, a senior Tory MP told him, is “destroying” British farming.But, downplaying talk of crisis, the immigration minister instead claimed only one of the UK’s four major pork processors had applied for a licence to sponsor visas for overseas staff.After the grilling by the Commons environment committee on Tuesday,...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Who now can take the prime minister seriously?

Even if the announcement of a version of “plan B” was a diversionary tactic by the government, under pressure from Downing Street’s “partygate” scandal, it is welcome and, indeed, overdue. As soon as the new and threatening omicron variant emerged, minsters should, on the precautionary principle, have immediately implemented measures that would limit social interaction and the spread of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson neglecting national security with ‘relaxed approach’ to threats, MPs and peers warn

Boris Johnson has been accused of neglecting vital national security issues facing the UK by a committee of senior MPs and peers.Politicians on the Joint Committee on the National Security Strategy (JCNSS) told the prime minister they were “profoundly concerned about what appears to be a more relaxed approach to national security”.In a stinging letter to Mr Johnson, chair Dame Margaret Beckett said she was troubled by a significant reduction in the prime minister’s personal engagement with his own National Security Council (NSC).The Labour MP urged the PM to “increase the frequency of your attendance at the NSC” by chairing...
U.K.
#Ajax#Health And Safety#Defence#Commons 17#Labour#The Ministry Of Defence
The Independent

Call for ‘wartime leader’ in No 10 after Brexit minister’s resignation

Boris Johnson’s “boosterism” will not see him through the crisis currently engulfing No 10, a senior Tory has said, as the resignation of a key ally prompted more questions about the prime minister’s future.Brexit minister David Frost resigned with “immediate effect” on Saturday night, having previously agreed with the prime minister he would leave his job in January.Citing “the current direction of travel” of the government, as well as fears over “coercive” Covid measures and the wish for the UK to become a “lightly regulated, low-tax” economy, Lord Frost’s departure was described as a “watershed moment” in what had been...
POLITICS
whtc.com

NATO will not let Russia dictate its military posture, Germany says

RUKLA, Lithuania (Reuters) – NATO will discuss Russia’s security proposals but it will not let Moscow dictate the alliance’s military posture, German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Sunday on a visit to German troops based in Lithuania to deter a Russian attack. On Friday, Moscow set...
MILITARY
Shropshire Star

Ministers reportedly resisting calls for new restrictions before Christmas

Total confirmed cases of the Omicron variant across the UK have reached 37,101. Ministers have reportedly pushed back against calls from scientific advisers for new measures to tackle the Omicron variant before Christmas. Confirmed cases of the faster-spreading strain have risen by more than 12,000 in the UK – and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
tucsonpost.com

Japan wants US bases to ground fighter jets

Tokyo officials have asked the US military to investigate an incident in which an American fighter jet dropped a fuel tank that landed in a residential area. Suspicious metal objects were found in the coastal town of Fukaura, with a population of some 7,600 people, earlier this week. The debris, which landed in the center of the town, was later confirmed to be parts of an F-16 fuel tank.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

‘You will be hanged’: Inside story of how girls from Afghan youth football team escaped Taliban

Women and girls beaten and threatened with death for playing football in Afghanistan have revealed the horror of their long and harrowing journey to safety in Britain.Saberyah, a 24-year-old Chelsea fan and the captain of the Afghan national youth development team, and teammates endured months of torment after the Taliban seized control of their homeland, including beatings that left them “screaming.”This newspaper revealed in early September how 32 players were left stranded and in danger after the British-backed government and armed forces fled. Now, in exclusive interviews with The Independent, some have recounted their ordeal and the “grave threats”...
PUBLIC SAFETY
realcleardefense.com

While Massing Troops Against Ukraine, Putin Threatens the U.S. National Command Authority

As noted Russian journalist Pavel Felgenhauer pointed out in November 2021, “President Vladimir Putin declared that if the West deploys missiles to Ukraine that could reach Moscow ‘in five to ten minutes,’ Russia is ready to counter by deploying a ‘new naval hypersonic missile, which may reach [Western] decision-makers in 5 minutes, flying at Mach 9 speed.’ (Militarynews.ru, November 30).” (Emphasis added). Russia’s new nuclear-capable[1] naval hypersonic missile [the Tsirkon] was hyped by Putin as having a speed of Mach 9,” stating that it would become operational in 2022. The context of Putin’s statement was preparations for a Russian invasion of Ukraine, not NATO missile deployments. Nine days after Putin’s nuclear threat, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned about a Ukraine conflict becoming a new Cuban missile crisis. Ten days after Putin’s nuclear threat, Russian Chief of the General Staff General of the Army Valery Gerasimov declared, “…any provocations by the Ukrainian authorities to settle the Donbas difficulties militarily will be thwarted.”
MILITARY
The Independent

Russian military planes evacuate 200 people from Afghanistan

Russian military transport planes on Saturday delivered a shipment of humanitarian supplies to Afghanistan and flew back 200 Russians, Afghan students and others, the defense ministry said.The ministry said that three Il-76 cargo planes will make stopovers in Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan before flying to Moscow It said the planes were carrying citizens of Russia and Kyrgyzstan who wanted to leave Afghanistan, and Afghan students enlisted in Russian universities.Saturday's mission is the latest in a series of such Russian flights since August. Previous flights have delivered humanitarian cargo and evacuated a total of 770 citizens of Russia and other...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Jewish Press

Congress Cancels Second Iron Dome Order for US Army

The US Congress has canceled a planned purchase of two additional Iron Dome aerial defense batteries, it was announced this weekend. Two of the Iron Dome systems — made by Rafael — were already delivered; however, the US military had asked to receive two more batteries. Congress, however,...
CONGRESS & COURTS

