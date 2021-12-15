New Starbucks Zero Creamers with 0g Added Sugar per Serving Now Available

(LOOTPRESS) – Starbucks announced today the addition of NEW Starbucks® Zero Creamers 0g Added Sugar per serving to its existing Starbucks® Creamers lineup.

Starbucks® Zero Creamers are available in two flavors – Caramel and Hazelnut – inspired by Starbucks® signature handcrafted beverages Caramel Macchiato and Hazelnut Latte, giving you the Starbucks café beverage flavors you know and love with 0g Added Sugar per serving.

Pair Starbucks® Zero Creamers with Starbucks® coffee for even more ways to customize and enjoy your favorite Starbucks-inspired beverages at home. Starbucks® Zero Creamers join the existing line of Starbucks® Creamers available in flavors inspired by café favorites, such as Caramel, White Chocolate, Cinnamon, Toffeenut, Hazelnut Mocha, and in non-dairy Caramel and Hazelnut flavors.

Starbucks® Zero Creamers can be found in the refrigerated dairy aisle where you buy groceries.

New Starbucks® Caramel Flavored Zero Creamer: We crafted our creamer with sweet, buttery caramel and vanilla flavoring. Pair this oh-so-delicious creamer with our coffee so you can enjoy all the flavor with zero grams added sugar per serving.

Availability & Pricing: The suggested retail price is $5.49 for 28 fl oz. bottle where groceries are sold.

New Starbucks® Hazelnut Flavored Zero Creamer: We crafted our creamer with rich hazelnut flavoring. Pair this delectable creamer with our coffee so you can enjoy all the flavor with zero grams added sugar per serving.

Availability & Pricing: The suggested retail price is $5.49 for 28 fl oz. bottle where groceries are sold.