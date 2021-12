Encore Boston Harbor is a 33-acre casino hotel property, not in Boston Harbor but on the Mystic river, in the industrial part of Boston. It is a unique hotel in a unique location, one where flowers appear to bloom, even in November and December when we were there, and no surface seems average. Under the guest’s feet are usually gold or red or bright blue mosaic patterns. Then, in the lobby, there is the carousel. It is huge,—made entirely of silk flowers and crystals—and on the carousel seats are stuffed animals – monkeys, bears and the like. Sort of a Disney paradise in a casino hotel. Unique and memorable, as is its cost.

