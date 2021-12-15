ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

PHOTOS: New Shrek 4-D Farewell Tee Available at Universal Studios Florida

By Shannen Michaelsen
WDW News Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Shrek 4-D at Universal Studios Florida will permanently close on January 10, 2022. A farewell...

wdwnt.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New ‘How The Grinch Stole Christmas’ Apparel Arrives Just In Time for the Holiday Season at Universal Studios Hollywood

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. It’s practically here! Christmas is right around the corner, and Universal Studios Hollywood is getting ready with new apparel featuring the Grinch. We found these in the Studio Store. “Old Grinchy Claus is Back” Raglan – $35.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New ‘Star Wars’ Scrunchies Available at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new pack of scrunchies inspired by “Star Wars” is now available at Disneyland Resort. We found it in Star Wars Trading Post at Downtown Disney District. “Star Wars” Scrunchies – $17.99. The scrunchies come in a...
MOVIES
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New 50th Anniversary Bomber Jacket Available at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new 50th anniversary bomber-style jacket is now available at Walt Disney World. We found it in World of Disney at Disney Springs. 50th Anniversary Jacket – $89.99. The jacket is shiny and blue. A patch featuring...
APPAREL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New ‘Sing 2’ Merchandise Available at Universal Orlando Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. “Sing 2” is hitting theaters on December 22 and Universal Orlando Resort is preparing with new merchandise. We found “Sing 2” pins, keychains, magnets, and apparel in the Islands of Adventure Trading Company and Universal Studios Store.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Universal Studios Florida#Shrek 4 D#Tee#Universal Parks News
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New 2022 Reusable Straw and Tees at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Get ready for the new year with some new merchandise at Disneyland Resort. We found these 2022 items in the Emporium at Disneyland Park. 2022 Reusable Straw – $7.99. This reusable silicone straw comes in a 2022...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Idaho Mountain Express

A 'Fawn'd' Farewell

Local skier Harlan Collins, left, inadvertently filled a deer tag on Nov. 27 when he collided with a young 90-pound mule deer on the last stretch of Lower College. But Collins chose to turn the unfortunate situation into a celebration of life and a free venison stew dinner, which drew dozens to Apples Bar & Grill on Friday, Dec. 3.
LIFESTYLE
crescentavalleyweekly.com

Holidays Return to Universal Studios Hollywood

After the COVID-19 pandemic shut down theme parks worldwide last year, California’s parks were among the last to reopen. Last year there was no Christmas at the theme parks, just one of the many things 2020 couldn’t offer in LA. The 14-month shutdown ended this spring and guests were welcomed back to the parks for some slightly altered experiences; however, many people were just grateful to be back. Now with the arrival of the holiday season, many families are eyeing a trip to a theme park to see the holiday decorations, try some holiday food and relive some favorite family traditions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New Patent Reveals Possible Ride System for Universal Monsters Attraction at Universal’s Epic Universe

Although the massive Universal’s Epic Universe project is still expected to open within the next few years, we’ve heard very little specifics on the actual attractions coming to the highly-anticipated third gate of Universal Orlando Resort. Thanks to Alicia Stella, we have a look at a new patent filed last month may shed some light on one of the park’s headliners in the Universal Monsters area!
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New Robin Hood and Little John Sweater Available at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Although some of Disney’s films from the 1970s and 1980s don’t get as much love as those from the Disney Renaissance or the Walt-era, once in a blue moon we get to see new merchandise from the lesser-loved but still fantastic films of this time. Case in point, a new sweater featuring Robin Hood and Little John from Disney’s animated cult classic “Robin Hood” is now available at Disneyland Resort, just in time for the chilly winter months.
APPAREL
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Select Walt Disney World Attractions Moving From Individual Lightning Lane to Genie+ for Limited Time

From December 19 through January 3, four Walt Disney World attractions that currently have individual Lightning Lane access will instead be available through Genie+. These attractions are Space Mountain at Magic Kingdom, Frozen Ever After at EPCOT, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Expedition Everest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New Finnegan’s Apparel Incorrectly Reading ‘Universal Studios Orlando’ Arrives at Universal Orlando Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Weird merchandise is a staple of theme parks, especially if you pay attention to the international locations. Gaffes and incorrect spellings, however, are a bit more uncommon. But the luck of the Irish was with us today at Universal Orlando Resort when we found these Finnegan’s-themed items incorrectly labeled “Universal Studios Orlando” on all items!
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy