Will Democracy survive the assault already occurring?. That is the question. At stake: whether or not we will continue to have a democracy. That reality lies behind this truth; we need the Voting rights bills stalled in the United States Congress to be passed. Now. There is no higher priority for our Republic than the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, the For the People Act, and the Freedom to Vote Act. Without federal protection of our democratic elections, the extreme right will continue to carve away at the very marrow of our democracy.

POLITICS ・ 11 HOURS AGO