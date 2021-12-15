ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoppers Discover Season’s Top Trends and Last-Minute Gifts at Tanger Outlets Rehoboth

 3 days ago

Tanger Outlets Rehoboth is stocked and ready for savvy shoppers looking to secure their last-minute gifting needs. Taking the stress out of the season and offering peace of mind for the best brand name finds – from top stores like American Eagle, Coach, and Under Armor – Tanger Outlets is the must-visit destination for the most coveted brands and designers with exclusive holiday deals for 2021. Featuring a festive, open-air atmosphere sure to make the season bright, Tanger invites savvy shoppers to preview the best savings of the season in advance at tangeroutlets.com or via the Tanger mobile app.

With exclusive weekly deals, special offers and a wide range of discounts from hundreds of brand names and designer stores, Tanger Outlets Rehoboth provides instant gratification as an alternative to the shipping scramble… making the center the ultimate destination for retail wins, immediately in-hand and at unbeatable prices. Top finds include gifts for teens at American Eagle and Under Armour and gifts for her at Coach.

“Tanger Outlets is truly a one-stop-shop for holiday styles and savings,” said Trisha Kashner, Marketing Director for Tanger Outlets Rehoboth. “Our stores are stocked and ready for shoppers who are looking to wrap up their seasonal wish lists. We recommend everyone shop soon for the best access and deepest discounts!”

Tanger’s collection of name brand stores and designer destinations offers the perfect opportunity to upgrade wardrobes for the season with trends such as sparkle and shimmer, plaid pieces, rich holiday hues and Fair Isle patterns. Tanger Fashion Director Ray Oliveira has compiled the Ultimate Styleout + Gifting Guide, highlighting items like timeless outerwear, workleisure looks and accessories designed to elevate the everyday. From the best in beauty essentials to hot home goods to top trends for men, women and children, the Tanger Outlets lookbook offers inspiration and tips to celebrate the season in style.

For additional gifting options or for the person who simply has it all, Tanger Outlets Rehoboth is offering an enhanced gift card selection at Shopper Services this year, featuring Tanger gift cards, in addition to over 75 retail brands. As the ultimate holiday headquarters, Tanger Outlets offers a festive, seasonal atmosphere with holiday entertainment from the new The Elf on the Shelf® scavenger hunt to Instagram-worthy décor – as well as festive community events like The Schellville Christmas Village.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fuj6b_0dNaJq1a00
Tanger Outlets

