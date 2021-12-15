ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

ALS diagnosis, death rate higher in NFL players - U.S. study

By Mrinalika Roy
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mmfMW_0dNaJcue00

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Professional athletes who play American football appear to have a higher-than-average risk for developing and dying from the neurological disorder amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and that risk may increase with more years on the field, according to a U.S. report published on Wednesday.

Diagnoses of the neurodegenerative disease, and rates of death from it, were each four times higher in the athletes than in the general U.S. male population, according to the study of more than 19,000 former and current NFL players who debuted between 1960 and 2019 and played at least one professional game.

The athletes were tracked for an average of 30 years after they started playing in the NFL. During that time, 38 received a diagnosis of ALS, and 28 died of it, the researchers reported in JAMA Network Open.

Those diagnosed with the disease had played pro football for about 2.5 years longer than those without ALS, suggesting an association between duration of NFL play and the disease, the researchers said.

The study could not identify the specific factors responsible for the higher rate of ALS in the players, however.

"The vast majority of cases of ALS are sporadic, meaning we don't know what caused the disease. This study provides further evidence that repetitive head impacts or concussion might increase risk of ALS," said the study's leader, Daniel Daneshvar of Harvard Medical School in Boston.

He added that repetitive head impacts could also come "from sport, military service, occupation, domestic violence, or any other cause."

The researchers noted that athletes' exposure at younger ages also "likely plays a role in the risk of neurodegenerative disease."

ALS is an invariably fatal neurologic disease in which the nerve cells that control movement progressively degenerate, leading to paralysis and death from respiratory failure. It is diagnosed in about 5,000 Americans each year.

Limitations to the study included the fact that researchers did not have access to players' medical records and had to depend on data collected in the past for other purposes.

Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Nancy Lapid and Bernadette Baum

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Insider

Former NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas' sudden death at age 33 highlights how many Black men have seizure disorders

Experts told Insider Demaryius Thomas' sudden unexpected death last week was likely from epilepsy. Non-Hispanic Black people had the highest age-adjusted death rate for epilepsy, a study found. Experts told Insider fixing the disparities requires increased awareness and quality healthcare. The abrupt death of retired NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas...
NFL
KPBS

NFL players are 4 times more likely to develop ALS, a new study shows

Professional football players in the NFL are four times more likely to develop and die from ALS than the adult male population, according to new research. Scientists at Boston University's CTE Center, who conducted the study released Wednesday, said they couldn't determine exactly why the rate was higher for those athletes but suggested that repetitive head impacts and traumatic brain injuries may play a role.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#Als#Domestic Violence#American Football#Jama Network Open#Harvard Medical School#Americans
The Manhattan Mercury

NFL Players Face 4 Times the Odds of ALS

THURSDAY, Dec. 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- NFL players are four times more likely to die of Lou Gehrig's disease (ALS) than other people, new research finds, adding to known links between football-related head injuries and brain diseases, including Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). And the longer they...
NFL
abc23.com

ALS / NFL Connection

And a new study shows NFL players are four times more likely to die of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis ALS than the general public. That condition, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. The study further indicates the longer people played football, the more likely they were to get ALS. Researchers...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WSOC Charlotte

NFL reduces testing for asymptomatic vaccinated players

NEW YORK — (AP) — Only unvaccinated players and those experiencing possible symptoms of COVID-19 will be tested, starting Sunday, under the NFL’s revised protocols. Also, higher risk players have until 2 p.m. Monday to send written notice if they choose to opt out, according to a memo sent to clubs on Saturday and obtained by The Associated Press. The players will not be paid and the notice is irrevocable.
NFL
Reuters

New NFL protocols introduced to curb spread of COVID-19

Dec 18 (Reuters) - The National Football League (NFL) has agreed to introduce a new set of COVID-19 protocols including a more targeted testing plan for players amid the emergence of the Omicron variant, it said on Saturday. The NFL on Friday postponed games for the first time all season...
NFL
CBS Denver

Former UNC Bear Vincent Jackson Had Stage 2 CTE When He Died

(CBS4) – Former Northern Colorado star wide receiver and NFL Pro Bowler Vincent Jackson had Stage II CTE in his brain at the time of his death, according to his family. Jackson was found dead in a Florida hotel room last February. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) The announcement came from Jackson’s family on Thursday. “Vincent dedicated so much of his life to helping others. Even in his passing, I know he would want to continue that same legacy,” Lindsey Jackson, Vincent’s widow, said in a release. “By donating his brain to the VA-BU-CLF Brain Bank, we hope to continue to see...
NFL
Medical News Today

1 in 5 people with hypertension take drugs that increase blood pressure

Most people with hypertension in the United States have not managed to lower their blood pressure to recommended levels with treatment. There are many causes of high blood pressure, and some drugs can contribute to this. Researchers have shown that many individuals with hypertension are taking medications that could raise...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
wach.com

Ex-NFL player's agent reacts to CTE diagnosis after mass shooting

A former NFL and SC State player who authorities say shot and killed six people in Rock Hill before killing himself, had a severe case of CTE. It's a brain disease caused by repetitive head trauma and can cause violent mood swings. Back in April, Phillip Adams shot and killed a prominent Rock Hill doctor, several members of the doctor’s family, and two repairmen working at the doctor’s home before shooting himself.
ROCK HILL, SC
MedicalXpress

Study suggests women with disabilities have higher risk of birth complications and death

Pregnant women with disabilities have a much higher risk for severe pregnancy- and birth-related complications and death than other pregnant women, according to findings by researchers at the National Institutes of Health. Appearing in JAMA Network Open, the analysis of more than 223,000 deliveries in 19 U.S. hospitals found that roughly 2,199 women had a disability.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Modern Healthcare

Decreased lung cancer mortality rates linked to earlier diagnosis, study finds

Early detection and the increased use of screening for lung cancer are saving lives, according to a study published Friday. patients using CT scans and following up on potential cancers helps physicians identify precancerous and early-cancer tissue growth to surgically remove, leading to a decline in lung cancer deaths, Mount Sinai Health System researchers report in an article published on JAMA Network Open.
CANCER
Live 95.9

Recall On Certain Deodorants Due To Cancer Risk, Check The List

I hate to say this but if you're a user of spray-on deodorant, it might be better to just stink today...Proctor & Gamble has voluntarily recalled several of its aerosol sprays after finding benzene, a cancer-causing chemical, in some of its products. According to a statement issued by the U.S....
CANCER
Reuters

Reuters

250K+
Followers
256K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy