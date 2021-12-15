Boulder Valley School District Mountain Schools Closed Wednesday Due To Weather

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Boulder Valley School District mountain schools are closed on Wednesday due to weather. This includes Nederland Middle/Senior, Nederland Elementary, Jamestown Elementary and Gold Hill Elementary schools.



Additional Information from Boulder Valley School District:

Buses servicing Nederland schools will not run today. Buses in the mountains which service Boulder schools will not run as well. Boulder schools students who reside in mountain areas that are not provided bus service today due to weather conditions will be granted an Excused absence if unable to obtain transportation to school.

Please check the BVSD website at www.bvsd.org for updates.