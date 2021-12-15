ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder Valley School District Mountain Schools Closed Wednesday Due To Weather

By Jennifer McRae
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Boulder Valley School District mountain schools are closed on Wednesday due to weather. This includes Nederland Middle/Senior, Nederland Elementary, Jamestown Elementary and Gold Hill Elementary schools.

(credit: iStock/Getty Images)

Additional Information from Boulder Valley School District:

Buses servicing Nederland schools will not run today. Buses in the mountains which service Boulder schools will not run as well. Boulder schools students who reside in mountain areas that are not provided bus service today due to weather conditions will be granted an Excused absence if unable to obtain transportation to school.

Please check the BVSD website at www.bvsd.org for updates.

