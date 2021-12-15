ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: Men fill a void in sweet film 'The Tender Bar'

By MARK KENNEDY Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 3 days ago

If you're ever thirsty on Long Island, look for a dive bar called The Dickens. It's a nice place, from all accounts. There are books everywhere, a group of sweet, lovable locals and a bartender who is a good soul with a tough exterior. The barflies somehow know when the Magna...

www.startribune.com

NewsTimes

How ‘The Tender Bar’ Channels Long Island History via New England

George Clooney’s “The Tender Bar,” set in the working-class neighborhood of Manhasset, Long Island, spans 15 years starting in 1973. In the film, which bows Dec. 17 in theaters, young JR Maguire, played by Daniel Ranieri, spends his time among family members: his mom (Lily Rabe), grandmother (Sondra James), grandfather (Christopher Lloyd) and uncle Charlie (Ben Affleck), the last of whom owns a bar called The Dickens.
FOOD & DRINKS
Deadline

Chaley Rose, Pete Ploznek And Heather Morris To Star In Indie Thriller ‘The Bodyguard’

EXCLUSIVE: Chaley Rose, Pete Ploznek and Heather Morris have been set to star in The Bodyguard, an indie thriller from The Ninth House, the production banner whose credits include Lifetime’s List of a Lifetime, the breast cancer drama that was just nominated for a Critics Choice Award. Jake Helgren, who runs Ninth House with Autumn Federici, wrote and will direct Bodyguard. The plot centers on pop star Eden Chase (Rose), who is almost kidnapped by a crazed fan. She enlists the help of handsome, brooding bodyguard Jackson Reed (Ploznek) to move into her home and become her full-time security. When Jackson...
MOVIES
solzyatthemovies.com

The Tender Bar: Another Solid George Clooney Film

George Clooney brings J.R. Moehringer’s memoir, The Tender Bar, to the big screen in a moving film about a fatherless boy. J.R. Maguire (Daniel Ranier, Tye Sheridan) may not have the most conventional childhood but he makes the best of it. His father ran out on his mother, Dorothy (Lily Rabe), at a young age to where J.R. never really gets to know him. When The Voice (Max Martini), as he calls his father, does want to hang out, you start getting a sense that it probably won’t turn out so well. However, there is one person in the family that J.R. can always depend on: his Uncle Charlie (Ben Affleck). Charlie owns The Dickens Bar but he’s always there to dispense whatever advice is needed. He becomes more of a father figure than The Voice ever could be. When the film flashes forward, we see J.R.’s life changing as he enrolls in Yale and for a while, he gets a job working for The New York Times.
MOVIES
Person
Tye Sheridan
Person
Lily Rabe
Person
William Monahan
FanBolt.Com

‘The Tender Bar’ Free Movie Screening in Atlanta, Georgia

Calling all movie fans! Amazon Studios has hooked us up with free passes to an advanced screening of The Tender Bar! The screening is taking place on Thursday, December 16, 2021, in Atlanta, and we have all the details for you below!. All you need to do to enter is:
ATLANTA, GA
nerdreactor.com

Ben Affleck and Tye Sheridan Attend The Tender Bar Premiere

The Tender Bar is a film by director George Clooney starring Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, and Christopher Lloyd. Based on the memoir of J.R. Moehringer, the film follows a fatherless boy who grows up with his mom and her family as he tries to pursue his dreams. The Los Angeles premiere was held on December 12, 2021 at the TCL Chinese Theatre, and the cast was in attendance to promote the film.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Gino talks with cast from 'The Tender Bar'

A fatherless boy moves into his grandpa's Long Island home. In comes Charlie, played by Ben Affleck, with some wisdom. The new film "The Tender Bar" is based off a best-selling memoir. Gino recently talked with the cast.
MOVIES
newcity.com

Filling the Void: A Review of David Antonio Cruz at Monique Meloche

David Antonio Cruz continues to explore personal narratives and the psyche in his work through his second exhibition with Monique Meloche Gallery. In “icutfromthemiddletogetabetterslice,” Cruz surveys how relationships and connection can transcend biology. In “I’MAWARETHATYOUAREWATCHINGME,IDIDWHATIHADTODOTOSAVEUS,” a man is placed in the center of the canvas. In his lap are framed pictures of people. A blanket wrapped around him resembles an oversized hand on his shoulder. The familiarity of the people in the images extends beyond their frames, encapsulating the main figure’s body through the comfort of a blanket.
VISUAL ART
architecturaldigest.com

George Clooney Tells AD About His Personal Connection to The Tender Bar

Much thought goes into the look of a 1970s blue-collar bar on Long Island when it reflects the title of a new film directed by George Clooney and is presided over by an affable bartender played by Ben Affleck. “It felt like a good time to do a film that was kind and gentle,” Clooney tells AD via email about choosing an adaptation of J.R. Moehringer’s Pulitzer Prize–winning memoir, The Tender Bar, as his eighth directorial effort.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘The Novice’ Director Lauren Hadaway Channels Aronofsky and Fincher for Tense Crew Drama

Like the main character in her debut feature “The Novice,” filmmaker Lauren Hadaway is extremely driven, goal-oriented, and methodical. She’s also a little intense. No big surprise — you’d have to be to land five Indie Spirit nominations for your first movie — including nods for Best Feature and Best Director. Based on the writer-director’s own experience, “The Novice” follows a college freshman who joins the crew team with no prior experience. Fueled by a newfound love of the intensely competitive sport and her own obsessive ambition, she spirals into a physical and psychological hell of her own making. But...
MOVIES
Variety

Bo Burnham’s ‘Inside’ Vinyl is Finally Here

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. We’re no longer locked inside like during the early stages of the pandemic, but we can still enjoy some of the best (and most hilarious) songs that kept us company during quarantine. After much anticipation, the vinyl version of Bo Burnham’s genius soundtrack to his comedy special “Inside” is finally out in the world. “Inside (The Songs)” was released on CD and vinyl today. While...
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Denzel Washington, ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Cast on Joel Coen’s First Solo Project and Bringing Diversity to Shakespeare

Cold temperatures and falling rain provided the perfect backdrop for the Los Angeles premiere of The Tragedy of Macbeth, the latest adaptation of Shakespeare’s most famous tragedy, held Thursday night at the Directors Guild of America theater. Stars Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand were joined on the red carpet by castmates Corey Hawkins, Stephen Root, Alex Hassell and director Joel Coen. The carpet led through a DGA lobby that was transformed into a Gothic castle, including a massive keep that loomed over the reception desk. The Apple/A24 film marked Washington’s first time shooting with Coen, and he spoke with The Hollywood Reporter...
LOS ANGELES, CA
extratv

Ben Affleck Makes Cute Jennifer Lopez Joke at ‘The Tender Bar’ Premiere

Ben Affleck had girlfriend Jennifer Lopez by his side at the L.A. premiere of his new film “The Tender Bar.”. “Extra” Special Correspondent Jenny Taft caught up with Ben, who had a bit of fun when she asked how excited he was for Jen to see the film. He told her, “Very excited. She is the president of Amazon, so I feel it’s a good time for Jen Salke to see the movie. I am very pleased that she is here in support of the film.”
CELEBRITIES

