MUNICH, Dec. 16, 2021 — BMW has announced the four winners of the BMW Quantum Computing Challenge. The team with 1QBit, NTT DATA and NTT Research, Inc., a division of NTT, together with the University of Notre Dame, won in the category “Configuration Optimization of Pre-Production Vehicles.” The competition called on researchers and companies to develop innovative quantum algorithms and test their solutions on real quantum computers. According to BMW, quantum computing has immense potential in the automotive sector, for example in complex optimization problems, in materials research and in quantum machine learning for automated driving.

