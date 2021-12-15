ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

ACM Names 2021 Distinguished Members

HPCwire
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 — ACM, the Association for Computing Machinery, has named 63 Distinguished Members for outstanding contributions to the field. All 2021 inductees are longstanding ACM members and were selected by their peers for a range of accomplishments that advance computing as a science and a...

www.hpcwire.com

Newswise

IUPAC Names Chula Professor Dr. Supawan Tantayanont One of the Distinguished Women in Chemistry in 2021

Newswise — Professor Dr. Supawan Tantayanont, one of the 2021 Distinguished Women in Chemistry or Chemical Engineering awarded by the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC), opens up about her inspiration in the development of chemistry courses that merit this international recognition, how she maintains her work-family-life balance, as well as her efforts to promote the younger generation’s interest in science education throughout Thailand and ASEAN.
SCIENCE
aithority.com

Lantronix Named Member Of The Qualcomm Automotive Solutions Ecosystem Program

A long-time member of the Qualcomm Advantage Network, Lantronix joined the invitation-only program to help accelerate automotive innovation. Lantronix Inc, a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Intelligent IT and the Internet of Things (IoT), announced it has been named a member of the Qualcomm Authorized Design Center Program’s automotive program. A long-time Qualcomm Advantage Network member, Lantronix joined the invitation-only program, which assists companies in accelerating innovation by connecting customers with an ecosystem of businesses that provide tools and deep expert design services. Lantronix will participate in the automotive program, referred to as the Qualcomm® Automotive Solutions Ecosystem Program, by providing access to tools that are built around the 3rd Generation Snapdragon® Automotive Cockpit Platform, a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
SOFTWARE
buzzfeednews.com

We Know A Lot More About Omicron Now. It’s Not Good News.

Go get a vaccine and a booster shot. Unless you want COVID. That’s the clear message sent by the Omicron coronavirus variant, uncovered only a month ago and now racing around the globe. On Nov. 26, the World Health Organization and US government both designated the Omicron the fifth...
SCIENCE
americanmilitarynews.com

China creating ‘brain-control weapons’ and weaponizing biotech, US says

The U.S. Department of Commerce suspects a Chinese military academy and eleven of its associated research institutes are developing technology to support the Chinese military, including brain-control weaponry. On Friday, the Commerce Department added 37 Chinese, Georgian, Malaysian, and Turkish entities to the restricted Entity List. The Commerce Department took...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CBS News

Nightmare before Christmas: What to know about the Log4j vulnerability

A vulnerability living inside a Java-based software known as "Log4j" shook the internet this week. The list of potential victims encompasses nearly a third of all web servers in the world, according to cybersecurity firm Cybereason. Twitter, Amazon, Microsoft, Apple, IBM, Oracle, Cisco, Google, and one of the world's most popular video games, Minecraft count themselves among the slew of tech and industry giants running the popular software code that U.S. officials estimate have left hundreds of millions of devices exposed.
SOFTWARE
chronicle99.com

Stimulus Updates: Federal Government To Conclude The Stimulus Programs By March 2022.

The COVID-19 pandemic affected the economic situations of millions of individuals across the US. The Federal Reserve introduced stimulus programs to provide financial support to the sufferers. The stimulus checks had a significant impact on the lives of citizens and the capital flow of several small and large businesses. The stimulus program will conclude three months into 2022. The families have not recovered from the wrath of the pandemic; several states have extended the relief programs for the residents. Marca reports that the Federal government has decided to follow the footsteps of the states and provide an extension in the stimulus programs.
BUSINESS
HPCwire

Tracy Camp Named Computing Research Association Executive Director

Dec. 17, 2021 — The Computing Research Association (CRA) today announced Dr. Tracy Camp will become the organization’s fourth Executive Director in its 50 year history. Camp, currently the Department Head of Computer Science at Colorado School of Mines (Mines), brings to the role strong experience as a leader in the computing research community at the national level, a history spearheading diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in computing, and a detailed vision for leading the organization into the future. She will assume the role on July 1, 2022.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
HPCwire

SiPearl Awarded €17.5M Funding from the EIC Accelerator Program

Founded by Philippe Notton, SiPearl is designing and bringing to market the high-performance and energy-efficient European microprocessor that will power Europe’s supercomputers. Since its operational launch in January 2020, the company has grown to a headcount of 67 in France, Germany and Spain. Managed by a world-class team of experts and executives from Atos, Intel, Marvell, MediaTek and STMicroelectronics, SiPearl has built a strong industrial and scientific ecosystem and contracted with Arm, the global semiconductor IP provider, and other top-tier companies.
BUSINESS
CBS San Francisco

James Webb Space Telescope Set To Launch With Image Technology Developed In Palo Alto

PALO ALTO (KPIX 5) – Equipped with technology developed in the Bay Area, the James Webb Space Telescope is set to leave Earth on Christmas Eve, with the goal of providing a look deeper into space. It’s a highly anticipated launch, as scientists hope it’ll provide a new look into space and time – and a glimpse at first light. “James Webb is a flagship mission to study the first light in the universe, the evolution of stars and planets, and it’s the next great observatory to be launched from NASA,” said Dr. Alison Nordt, the Director of Space Science and Instrumentation...
PALO ALTO, CA
Sourcing Journal

Up Close: In Conversation with InfiniChains Co-Founder Jitesh Shetty

Up Close is Sourcing Journal’s regular check-in with industry executives to get their take on topics ranging from personal style to their company’s latest moves. In this Q&A, Jitesh Shetty, co-founder of InfiniChains, the company behind fashion traceability and collaboration platform Credible, discusses why the automotive industry sets an example in material tracking and how to go beyond greenwashing. Name: Jitesh Shetty Title: Co-founder Company: InfiniChains Inc Which other industry has the best handle on the supply chain? What can apparel learn? The automotive industry does really well with streamlining their supply chains, from the smallest bolt to a finished car. They do really well...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Officials failed to disclose two positive COVID-19 cases amongst personnel traveling with Antony Blinken on Southeast Asia trip

The Pentagon confirmed to CBS that two additional people on Antony Blinken's Southeast Asia trip tested positive for COVID-19. Blinken's trip was cut short on Wednesday after a journalist tested positive for COVID-19. Official statements about the journalist did not mention that additional members had tested positive. The Pentagon confirmed...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fudzilla

Chinese hackers find internet fatal flaw

Hackers linked to China and other governments are among a growing assortment of cyberattackers seeking to exploit a widespread and severe vulnerability in computer server software. Software King of the World Microsoft said that involvement of hackers whom analysts have linked to nation-states underscored the increasing gravity of the flaw...
TECHNOLOGY

