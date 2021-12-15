ACM Names 2021 Distinguished Members

A long-time member of the Qualcomm Advantage Network, Lantronix joined the invitation-only program to help accelerate automotive innovation. Lantronix Inc, a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Intelligent IT and the Internet of Things (IoT), announced it has been named a member of the Qualcomm Authorized Design Center Program’s automotive program. A long-time Qualcomm Advantage Network member, Lantronix joined the invitation-only program, which assists companies in accelerating innovation by connecting customers with an ecosystem of businesses that provide tools and deep expert design services. Lantronix will participate in the automotive program, referred to as the Qualcomm® Automotive Solutions Ecosystem Program, by providing access to tools that are built around the 3rd Generation Snapdragon® Automotive Cockpit Platform, a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
