Signing Day Profile: DB Christian Harrison

By Matt Ray
 5 days ago
BIO

Christian Harrison

Woodward Academy (Georgia)

Defensive Back

6'1, 185 pounds

Tennessee History

Offered October 13th, 2021

Committed November 29th, 2021

Signed December 15th, 2021

Reason for Committing- "Coach Heupel, Coach Banks, Coach Martinez, all of them have a lot of experience. Coach Martinez has put a lot of dudes in the NFL throughout his coaching career, so I know he is going to get me where I want to go. I just have to lock in with him. It's not too far from home, three-and-a-half-hour drive, 45-minute flight, so it is real close to home."

What He is looking forward to the most about getting to Tennessee- "I am ready to meet my new family and my new teammates.I am ready to get coached by the best in Coach Martinez and accomplish my goals, dreams and aspirations of playing in the NFL."

Get to Know Christian

Favorite Food- Pasta

Favorite Movie- Iron Man

Favorite Video Game- NBA 2K

NFL Role Model- Jalen Ramsey

Most Influential Person/People in His Life- My parents

Highlights

