Lucid’s success as a SPAC was virtually assured. Tesla (TSLA) is up more than 1,450% over the past three years. This was at the forefront of my mind when I made Lucid (LCID) my biggest position I've ever had earlier this year. Regardless of its long-term merits, it was a cinch to work as a successful SPAC deal. Lucid would be the most obvious comparable company for the most followed and loved company in the market. It was my biggest and best SPAC position and the most asymmetric bet of the past year, risking pennies to make dollars.

