Music

John 5 Unveils 2022 North American Headlining Tour Dates

By Joe DiVita
 3 days ago
John 5 and The Creatures have just announced a 27-date headlining 'The Sinner' tour with support coming from The Haxans at select shows. The run finds the Rob Zombie guitarist out in support of his latest solo album, Sinner, which was released in October and lead by the singles "Que Pasa,"...

Z94 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

