Signing Day Profile: WR Charles Nimrod

BIO

Charles 'Chas' Nimrod

Bentonville (Arkansas)

Wide Receiver

6'3, 180 pounds

Tennessee History

Offered July 31st, 2021

Committed August 5th, 2021

Signed December 15th, 2021

Reason for Committing- "Tennessee is right for me because that is where I felt the most comfortable at. It sparked my attention like no other school."

What He is looking forward to the most about getting to Tennessee- Being around the environment of Rocky Top and playing against SEC teams. Just to see what happens with the future of Tennessee football because they are definitely going somewhere."

Get to Know Charles (Chas)

Favorite Food- Burritos

Favorite Movie-The Harder They Fall

Favorite Video Game- Forza Horizon 4

NFL Role Model- Odell Beckham Jr. He is the receiver I started playing WR.

Most Influential Person- Definitely my dad because we talk all the time. In my sports life, it is my receiver coach, coach Washington.

Highlights