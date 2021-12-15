NVIDIA Awards $50K Fellowships to Ph.D. Students for GPU Computing Research

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 14, 2021 — Scientists from Honda Research Institute USA, Inc. (HRI-US) have synthesized atomically thin “nanoribbons” – atomic scale thickness, ribbon-shaped materials – that have broad implications for the future of quantum electronics, the area of physics dealing with the effects of quantum mechanics on the behavior of electrons in matter. HRI-US’s synthesis of an ultra-narrow two-dimensional material built of a single or double layer of atoms demonstrated the ability to control the width of these two-dimensional materials to sub-10 nanometer (10-9 meter) that results in quantum transport behavior at much higher temperatures compared to those grown using current methods. The team of scientists with collaborators from Columbia and Rice Universities as well as Oak Ridge National Laboratory co-authored a new paper on the topic that was published in Science Advances and is available at: https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.abk1892#F1.

