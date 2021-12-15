ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NVIDIA Awards $50K Fellowships to Ph.D. Students for GPU Computing Research

HPCwire
 3 days ago

Dec. 15, 2021 — For more than two decades, NVIDIA has supported graduate students doing GPU-based work through the NVIDIA Graduate Fellowship Program. NVIDIA has announced the latest awards of up to $50,000 each to 10 Ph.D. students involved in GPU computing research. Selected from a highly competitive...

www.hpcwire.com

HPCwire

PASQAL Announces Quantum Computing Collaboration with NVIDIA

PARIS, Dec. 10, 2021 — PASQAL has announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to build a Quantum Computing Center of Excellence, featuring a cluster of 10 NVIDIA DGX A100 systems with NVIDIA InfiniBand networking to enhance its portfolio of solutions. PASQAL, a member of the NVIDIA Inception program which nurtures...
COMPUTERS
kutztown.edu

Students Win Awards at 2021 PASSHE STEM Student Research Conference

KUTZTOWN, Pa. – Kutztown University students Camille Kester and Stephanie Shara won presentation awards at the 2021 Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) STEM Student Research Conference held at KU Saturday, Nov. 6. The conference offered opportunities to undergraduate and graduate students to present research they have conducted in science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
HPCwire

Frontera Computational Science Fellowship Program Submissions Open

Dec. 10, 2021 — TACC is pleased to announce the Frontera Computational Science Fellowship program, a unique opportunity for graduate students to perform cutting-edge computations on the most powerful supercomputer available to academic researchers in the world. The deadline for application is February 18, 2022. Fellowship at a Glance.
EDUCATION
HPCwire

Why Brain Research Will Require Exascale Computing

The exascale era of supercomputing is here, with early applications of confirmed systems including quantum circuit simulation, fusion energy and advanced spectroscopy. Now, a duo of researchers from the Jülich Supercomputing Centre in Germany – Katrin Amunts and Thomas Lippert – have published an article in Science detailing how another sector will soon be requiring that kind of computing firepower: brain research.
SCIENCE
HPCwire

Inaugural Frontera User Meeting Highlights Paths to Accelerated Supercomputing Science

Dec. 15, 2021 — Peak performance on supercomputers may be rising unchecked, but getting real improvements in scientific productivity is an altogether different challenge. Since 2019, the Texas Advanced Computing Center has been working with the National Science Foundation on an effort to create a Leadership-Class Computing Facility (LCCF) at The University of Texas at Austin. A key component of the facility will be a new instrument for science that can achieve an order of magnitude, or 10x, improvement in scientific efficiency over Frontera, the top academic supercomputer in the world today, when it comes online.
COMPUTERS
HPCwire

Lenovo Supports Scientific Research at Shanghai Jiao Tong University

SHANGHAI, China, Dec. 16, 2021 — Lenovo Chairman and CEO, Yuanqing Yang, has announced that the company has donated RMB 200 million (~US$31 million) to Shanghai Jiao Tong University to support its three-year mission to drive leading scientific research, nurture new talent, and incubate new technologies. The Lenovo donation...
COLLEGES
HPCwire

This Year’s HPCwire Awards Celebrated Science and the Humans Behind It

2021 marked the 18th annual HPCwire Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards. Coming off a tumultuous 2020, this year marked something of a return to normalcy: many supercomputing centers that had backburnered their day-to-days in 2020 to crunch Covid projects returned to normal work in 2021, and the semblance of normalcy achieved in the last year even allowed HPCwire to congratulate many of the award-winners in-person at the hybrid SC21 conference.
SCIENCE
HPCwire

Utilidata Develops Software-Defined Smart Grid Chip with NVIDIA

PROVIDENCE, RI, Dec. 16 — Utilidata, an industry leading grid-edge software company, announced today that it is developing a software-defined smart grid chip in collaboration with NVIDIA. The chip will be powered by NVIDIA’s AI platform and embedded in smart meters to enhance grid resiliency, integrate distributed energy resources (DERs) — including solar, storage, and electric vehicles (EVs) — and accelerate the transition to a decarbonized grid.
TECHNOLOGY
eWeek

Lenovo Delivers AI-Enhanced Edge Computing with NVIDIA GPUs

The case for edge computing is so compelling that it can obscure the “Which came first, the chicken or the egg?” nature of these solutions. The fact is that potentially valuable data has always existed or been generated at the edges of business networks whether they encompassed factory floors, retail outlets, remote locations, city streets or wireless infrastructures. What finally made edge computing possible and increasingly worthwhile are the evolutionary improvements that innovative vendors develop and deliver.
ELECTRONICS
HPCwire

Increase Supercomputing Throughput with NVIDIA Quantum InfiniBand Network Congestion Control Technology

HPC and AI Supercomputers are essential tools enabling scientific discoveries, development of new products, and self-learning software algorithms. The heart of a supercomputer is the network, and choosing the right network is key to enable efficient usage of the supercomputer’s compute resources. InfiniBand, an industry standard first published in 1999, is the leading connectivity for compute and data intensive workloads, demonstrating strong adoption in HPC, deep learning and hyperscale cloud environments. Being a standards-based interconnect, InfiniBand enjoys the continuous ecosystem development of new capabilities for higher application performance and scalability.
COMPUTERS
HPCwire

CEA-Leti Presents Two Papers on Quantum Computing at IEDM 2021

SAN FRANCISCO – Dec. 16, 2021 – CEA, in collaboration with CNRS Néel, a leading team in Si-based quantum computing, presented two papers on that topic at IEDM 2021, including an invited paper that identifies the material and integration challenges facing large-scale Si quantum computing. The second paper presents a novel Si quantum device integration that reduces by half the effective gate pitch and provides full controllability in 1D FD-SOI quantum dot (QD) arrays.
COMPUTERS
HPCwire

Linux Foundation Research Reveals New Open Source Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Trends

Eighty-Two Percent of Respondents Feel Welcome in the Open Source Community, While Barriers to Participation Include Time, Personal Background, and Some Exclusionary Behaviors. SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 14, 2021 — The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced the release of its latest LF Research study, “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Open Source.”
COMPUTERS
HPCwire

Research Team Reaches Milestone in Quantum Computing with Error Correction

Dec. 17, 2021 — Researchers at QuTech—a collaboration between the TU Delft and TNO—have reached a milestone in quantum error correction. They have integrated high-fidelity operations on encoded quantum data with a scalable scheme for repeated data stabilization. The researchers report their findings in the December issue of Nature Physics.
COMPUTERS
HPCwire

Honda Research Institute Synthesizes Nanomaterials for Potential Use in Quantum Electronics

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 14, 2021 — Scientists from Honda Research Institute USA, Inc. (HRI-US) have synthesized atomically thin “nanoribbons” – atomic scale thickness, ribbon-shaped materials – that have broad implications for the future of quantum electronics, the area of physics dealing with the effects of quantum mechanics on the behavior of electrons in matter. HRI-US’s synthesis of an ultra-narrow two-dimensional material built of a single or double layer of atoms demonstrated the ability to control the width of these two-dimensional materials to sub-10 nanometer (10-9 meter) that results in quantum transport behavior at much higher temperatures compared to those grown using current methods. The team of scientists with collaborators from Columbia and Rice Universities as well as Oak Ridge National Laboratory co-authored a new paper on the topic that was published in Science Advances and is available at: https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.abk1892#F1.
CHEMISTRY
HPCwire

IARPA/Army Seek New ‘Clean Sheet’ Computer Architecture for Data Analysis

Earlier this month, the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA) and the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command’s Army Research issued a call for proposals to build a new computer architecture to handle the growing flood of data. “Clean sheet designs are needed to address today’s era of explosive...
MILITARY
notebookcheck.net

Mysterious "GPU-N" in research paper could be GH100 NVIDIA Hopper GPU with 100GB of HBM2 VRAM, 8576 CUDA Cores, and 779 TFLOPs of FP16 compute

Twitter user @Redfire75369 discovered a research paper on using low-precision GPU compute for deep learning with GPU-N. The mystery card appears to be a single-die GH100 NVIDIA Hopper GPU, offering a mammoth 779 TFLOPs of FP16 compute. Twitter user @Redfire75369 recently discovered a research paper talking about using low-precision GPU...
COMPUTERS
HPCwire

UT Dallas Partnership Takes Quantum Device Manufacturing to Scale

Dec. 13, 2021 — University of Texas at Dallas researchers and a North Texas company are working to commercialize technology developed at the University that makes it possible for the first time to manufacture tiny quantum devices on a large scale. The Department of Energy (DOE) granted two Small...
DALLAS, TX
HPCwire

Rescale and Riken Sign Partnership for Using Fugaku Supercomputer in the Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 14, 2021 — Rescale, a leading cloud high performance computing (HPC) platform enabling digital R&D and engineering, and Japan’s RIKEN today announced a partnership agreement for the use of the supercomputer Fugaku in the cloud. Under the partnership, Rescale and RIKEN will conduct a new research project: “Rescale ScaleX on Supercomputer Fugaku.”
BUSINESS
HPCwire

Applications Open for NCAR’s SIParCS 2022 HPC Summer Internship Program

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 15, 2021 — Applications are now open for the Summer Internships in Parallel Computational Science (SIParCS) Program at the National Center for Atmospheric Research. The program is an 11-week summer internship opportunity for university students with an interest in the following careers:. Application Optimization. Data Science.
BOULDER, CO

