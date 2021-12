It took Dabo Swinney 30 seconds to replace Brent Venables after the former defensive coordinator left Clemson to be the new head coach at Oklahoma. When asked if he interviewed anyone outside of the Clemson program for either of his coordinating positions, Swinney said, “I did not. I mean, it was thirty seconds. It would be hard for me to interview someone in thirty seconds because that is how long it took to make a decision.”

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO