Barbara Ingram School For the Arts presents "The Holiday Spectacular"

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. AT&T Performing Arts Center will present Reliant Lights Your Holidays. The event will be an evening of holiday magic and music and will illuminate the Center’s campus with dazzling LED lights to celebrate the arrival of the holiday season. This festival includes a holiday concert featuring Vinyl Countdown: A Tribute to Arena Rock, Selena tribute band Bidi Bidi Banda, projections on the campus' venues, crafts for the kids, and, of course, Santa.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO