Entertainment

Barbara Ingram School For the Arts presents "The Holiday Spectacular"

By mdtheatre27
Frederick News-Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlso Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. This special production will feature the...

www.fredericknewspost.com

Panama City News Herald

Center for the Arts to present 'Rockettes' dance workshop, art exhibits

PANAMA CITY — Like the colorfully wrapped gifts starting to pop up around the fir, Panama City Center for the Arts is welcoming several new elements in December. “We said goodbye to our dark, spooky Haunted Higby experience last month and have committed to build a warm and bright experience for the upcoming holidays,” Jayson Kretzer, executive director of Bay Arts Alliance, said in a recent news release. “Along with our December exhibitions, we’ll be showcasing illustrations of the 12 days of Christmas, a miniature Christmas village, an extended gift shop, and fun photo opportunities throughout the building.”
PANAMA CITY, FL
WLFI.com

TAF Holiday Art Show

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - The Tippecanoe Arts Federation had their opening night for the Holiday Art Show and Sale in downtown Lafayette. This was the third annual event, hosted by the Tippecanoe Arts Federation at Wells Community Cultural Center. About 30 local artists showed off their creations, with many first time artists. The Lafayette Flute Choir performed holiday music, and all items are on sale just in time for the holiday season. The art show and sale will continue through December 17th with extended hours.
LAFAYETTE, IN
culturemap.com

AT&T Performing Arts Center presents Reliant Lights Your Holidays

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. AT&T Performing Arts Center will present Reliant Lights Your Holidays. The event will be an evening of holiday magic and music and will illuminate the Center’s campus with dazzling LED lights to celebrate the arrival of the holiday season. This festival includes a holiday concert featuring Vinyl Countdown: A Tribute to Arena Rock, Selena tribute band Bidi Bidi Banda, projections on the campus' venues, crafts for the kids, and, of course, Santa.
HOUSTON, TX
everythinglubbock.com

The Condra School presents A Holly Jolly Cardinal Holiday on Dec. 11th

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Betty M. Condra School for Education Innovation is opening their doors to a Holly Jolly Cardinal Holiday event on Saturday, December 11th! From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the community is welcome to join in on a morning of holiday cheer with hot chocolate, pictures with Santa, Daniel Tiger and of course Holiday music! Tickets are $5 and can be purchased online ahead of the event. They will also be accepting donations of new and unwrapped books!
LUBBOCK, TX
seaislenews.com

Theatre Company Stages ‘Holiday Spectacular’

The Ocean City Music Pier stage will light up with the sights and sounds of the season as the Ocean City Theatre Company gives four performances of “Swingin’ Into the Holidays: Ocean City’s Holiday Spectacular” this weekend. Tickets are on sale now for the annual holiday show. The cast of...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
marinmommies.com

Experience Transcendence's Broadway Holiday Spectacular

This December, Transcendence Theatre Company is back with live performances of its amazing Broadway Holiday Spectacular. We had a chance to experience the show this weekend, and it was an incredible way to get into the holiday spirit! This year's production takes place at an all-new venue, the private Belos Cavalos equestrian estate in Kenwood, an amazing, one-of-a-kind setting that made the experience a truly magical one.
PERFORMING ARTS
chicagosuburbanfamily.com

James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts presents “The Nutcracker”

Ruth Page’s “The Nutcracker” returns to the mainstage of the James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts at the College of Lake County on Saturday, December 18, at 1 and 5 p.m. Originally presented at Chicago’s Arie Crown Theatre from 1965-1997, this production is the Ruth Page Center for the Arts’ 50th Anniversary Presentation. This beloved, full-length staging is engaging entertainment for young and old alike!
CHICAGO, IL
Greater Milwaukee Today

Grafton High School performing arts department presents ADVENTURE

Grafton High School performing arts department presents ADVENTURE (an original play by GHS Communication Arts teacher Joshua Atkins) will be performed this Friday and Saturday at 7 PM and this Sunday at 2PM in the high school auditorium. Advance tickets are available at GHSperformingartsdept.ludus.com or at the door. Virtual tickets are also available.
GRAFTON, WI
culturemap.com

Dougherty Arts Center presents "The Art of Peace" opening day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. "The Art of Peace" is a collection of paintings and drawings of five award-winning Austin figurative artists. These narrative works, created over the last three years, convey the concept of peace from each artist’s perspective.
VISUAL ART
Daily Herald

ESO, Elgin Master Chorale team for Holiday Spectacular

Audiences will be welcomed into a holiday wonderland when conductor Andrew Lewis and the Elgin Master Chorale join the Elgin Symphony Orchestra for its Holiday Spectacular concerts. Peformances are at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at the Raue Center, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake; and noon and 5 p.m....
ELGIN, IL
thelcn.com

‘Avon Holiday Spectacular’ celebrates family and community

The Avon Holiday Spectacular is fast becoming a tradition for residents both past and present. “It’s a chance to get the kids out for Christmas and celebrate,” said Mike Debruycker, who grew up in Avon and now lives with his family in Gates. “We’re hoping to see Santa,”...
Amarillo Globe-News

Impact Expressions School of the Arts presents a Christian version of the Nutcracker

A very moving Christian version of the Nutcracker will be performed Friday and Saturday at the Fannin Middle School Auditorium, located at 4627 S. Rusk. Impact Expressions School of the Arts will present "The Greatest Gift: The Nutcracker Story Retold" during its annual Christmas recital. Showtimes are 7 p.m. for the Friday viewing and 10 a.m. for Saturday. ...
AMARILLO, TX
culturemap.com

Arts Fifth Avenue presents Strictly Sinatra

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Local crooner Ken Nelson will present Strictly Sinatra, an evening of Sinatra classics in honor of Arts Fifth Avenue's 20 years of programming, and on the occasion of Ol' Blue Eye's 106th birthday. Admission includes a full Italian dinner, wine, and birthday cake.
MUSIC
newjerseyhills.com

Hanover Cultural Arts Committee presents 'Holidays in Hanover' on Dec. 12

HANOVER TWP. – The Cultural Arts Committee presents “Holidays in Hanover” at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12 at Memorial Junior School, 51 Highland Ave., Whippany. The Walsh Memorial Bell Choir of The Presbyterian Church of Morris Plains will play at 3 p.m. Pieces played will be selected from the...
HANOVER, NJ
eastcountymagazine.org

MT. MIGUEL HIGH SCHOOL FOUNDATION PRESENTS A 'HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR'

December 7, 2021 (Spring Valley) – Mt. Miguel High School Foundation will present a Holiday Craft fair at 8585 Blossom Lane, Spring Valley, CA 91977 on Saturday December 18, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mt. Miguel High School Foundation invites the public to come shop for holiday gifts....
SPRING VALLEY, CA
lakecountystar.com

A WSCC Holiday Rock Spectacular to take place in Ludington

LUDINGTON — The West Shore Community College Performing Arts Series, in collaboration with Radiant Church, will present “A WSCC Holiday Rock Spectacular,” at 6:30 p.m., Dec. 10, at Radiant Church in Ludington. The show will have musicians from the Verve Pipe, Brena, local favorites Groove 101, Edgar...
LUDINGTON, MI
culturemap.com

Urban Arts Center presents An Oak Cliff Carol

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Urban Arts Center will present An Oak Cliff Carol, a female-focused adaptation of Charles Dicken’s A Christmas Carol. Set in the heart of Dallas’ southern sector, An Oak Cliff Carol follows the journey of Elana Scrooge, a self-made business woman, as she is shown the err of her ways. Filled with all the familiar characters, Dickens’ story, adapted by UAC Producing Artistic Director Jiles R King II, is filled with R&B, soul, and gospel music.
MUSIC
Village Living

Metro Roundup: Holiday Spectacular highlights season for Red Mountain Theatre

Homewood High School sophomore Mika Marriott loves to sing and has grown to enjoy dancing — passions she discovered at Red Mountain Theatre. Marriott said she went to a camp that RMT facilitated six years ago and fell in love with it. Now, a few years later, she’s in the Red Mountain Performing Ensemble and is one of the oldest students in this year’s production titled, “Holiday Spectacular,” a holiday-themed show for area residents.
HOMEWOOD, AL

