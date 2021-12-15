Barbara Ingram School For the Arts presents "The Holiday Spectacular"

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Urban Arts Center will present An Oak Cliff Carol, a female-focused adaptation of Charles Dicken’s A Christmas Carol. Set in the heart of Dallas’ southern sector, An Oak Cliff Carol follows the journey of Elana Scrooge, a self-made business woman, as she is shown the err of her ways. Filled with all the familiar characters, Dickens’ story, adapted by UAC Producing Artistic Director Jiles R King II, is filled with R&B, soul, and gospel music.
Comments / 0