Signing Day Profile: LB Elijah Herring

By Matt Ray
 4 days ago
BIO

Elijah Herring

Riverdale (Tennessee)

Linebacker

6'2, 225 pounds

Tennessee History

Offered June 12th, 2019

Committed April 1th, 2021

Signed December 15th, 2021

Reason for Committing- "I talk to them just about every day. They are saying it is a family environment, and they are trying to get Tennessee back to where it used to be; that great brand of powerhouse football."

Get to Know Elijah

Favorite Food- Philly Cheesesteak

Favorite Movie- The Notebook

Favorite TV Show- The Office

Favorite Video Game- Red Dead Redemption

NFL Role Model- Von Miller

Most Influential Person-God

Highlights

ABOUT

VolunteerCountry is a FanNation channel covering University of Tennessee athletics

