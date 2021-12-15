ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Signing Day Profile: OL Addison Nichols

By Matt Ray
VolunteerCountry
VolunteerCountry
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gCwYd_0dNaGMap00

BIO

Addison Nichols

Greater Atlantic Christian (Georgia)

Offensive Lineman

6'5, 310 pounds

Tennessee History

Offered April 24th, 2019

Committed August 2nd, 2021

Signed December 15th, 2021

Get to Know Addison

Reason for Committing- "I just feel that they have the most to offer me as a football player and a person. With the connections I have made and will be able to make at Tennessee, going to be a Vol will set me up for life, not just for college. That is the biggest thing for me because it is a forty-year plan, not a four-year plan. I am in it to be successful my entire life, not just four years, and I feel like Tennessee has all of the things to do that for me."

What He is looking forward to the most about getting to Tennessee- "It is always really special to know you are a part of something big like that. It is really cool, but it also brings a lot of responsibility, which I feel like I can do a really, really good job of helping lead this team. I want to go in and start helping the team grow in different areas to be successful. It is just exciting. It is always an honor to be in a situation like that, and I feel like I can follow through and make the people that put me in that spot happy.

Favorite Food- I am a lineman, so I would say anything meat or bbq.

Favorite Movie- The Great Gatsby

Favorite Video Game- I really like Call of Duty or Battlefield

Most Influential Person/People in His Life- My dad was very influential in every part of my life.

Highlights

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama loses two 5-star recruits on same day to different programs with new coaches

Alabama finished the early signing period with the No. 2 overall 2022 recruiting class and landed a former five-star recruit, LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks. During the early signing period, a few high-profile recruits who had not publicly announced their intentions did so, including two Alabama target five-star players: tight end Jaleel Skinner and cornerback Domani Jackson.
ALABAMA STATE
WLBT

Meet the 3 women behind Jackson State football’s success

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State is almost ready to take the field for their very first Celebration Bowl. There’s a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes to make this a championship caliber team. That’s where we meet the women behind Jackson State football. “If...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Deion Sanders Has Honest Response After Upset Loss In Bowl Game

Jackson State was the odds-on favorite to win the 2021 Celebration Bowl. Unfortunately for head coach Deion Sanders, his team didn’t play up to its standards. South Carolina State dominated Jackson State from start to finish, winning by a score of 31-10. Bulldogs quarterback Corey Fields Jr. led the charge with 166 passing yards and four touchdowns.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
TexansDaily

Simone Biles' Boyfriend Set To Make First NFL Start

HOUSTON - Jonathan Owens is poised to make personal history - and national headlines - when he makes his first NFL start Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Houston Texans' safety, a former undrafted free agent from Missouri State and current boyfriend of TIME's Athlete of the Year Simone Biles, steps into the spotlight against Jaguars rookie quarterback and top overall pick Trevor Lawrence.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signing Day#American Football#Offensive Lineman 6
Orlando Sentinel

Gus Malzahn plans to leave behind platform to coach UCF in Gasparilla Bowl

After suffering a fractured right tibia in his leg during a home game against Tulane, Gus Malzahn has been stuck on an elevated platform for three games. Malzahn originally said he would use crutches for at least six weeks while trying to avoid putting any weight on his leg. Previously using a golf cart to get around practice, the UCF coach appears to be ahead of schedule. “I was actually out ...
ORLANDO, FL
The Spun

2 NFL Head Coaches Could Reportedly Be Fired Soon

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially fired head coach Urban Meyer earlier this week. Meyer, who won three national championships at the college football level, lasted less than one full season in the National Football League. Which NFL head coaches are next on the chopping block?. According to CBS Sports NFL insider...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Stunned By The Patriots On Saturday Night

Few teams in the National Football League, if any, had been better than the New England Patriots as of late, which makes their Saturday night performance pretty stunning. New England is facing the Indianapolis Colts on the road on Saturday night. Early in the third quarter, it’s Colts 20, Patriots...
NFL
The Spun

Bears WR Has Telling Comment About QB Justin Fields

Despite some of his rookie-year struggles, Justin Fields has believers in the Chicago Bears locker room. On Saturday, Bears wide receiver Damiere Byrd had some high praise for the first-year QB. Telling Chris Emma of 670 “The Score,” Fields is “rock solid.”. “No matter how good we’re...
NFL
VolunteerCountry

VolunteerCountry

Knoxville, TN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT

VolunteerCountry is a FanNation channel covering University of Tennessee athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy