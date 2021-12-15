Listen to Fatboyshaun & Trox’s “Timmy Chans”: The Ones

Shaudy Kash must have never heard of a therapist. Every time the moody Detroit rapper steps into the booth, he vents, expressing his anxieties in a lethargic flow. On “Ironic,” a brooding Michigan-style beat backdrops his bitterness, though he would never admit to that emotion. “Ironic how the hos I dog love me the most/And the ones I show love swear I’m a ho,” he raps. It’s clear that love isn’t going his way, and he can’t figure out who to blame. Unable to let his feelings pour out, he recedes into his shell on “Can’t Make This Shit Up 2.” Shrugging it all off, he concludes that since people are going to trip no matter what, there’s no point in getting worked up over it. After listening to him for a year, I don’t really believe this. He may want to hide it, but he feels a lot more than he lets on.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO