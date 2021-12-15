ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Listen to Fatboyshaun & Trox’s “Timmy Chans”: The Ones

By Dylan Green
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Texas rapper Fatboyshaun’s music carries the grit and gleam of his hustle. His raspy, high-pitched voice pushes his words beyond standard hustle-rap fare, sounding like the vocal middle ground between...

pitchfork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

Shawn Cripps, Memphis Garage Rocker of Limes, Dies at 54

Shawn Cripps, Limes frontman and Memphis garage rock stalwart, died in a road accident earlier this week, The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports. Cripps’ former wife Nicole Perugini confirmed the news on Facebook. “It is with a heavy heart—and trembling hands—I tell you Shawn Cripps died Sunday 12/12/21 just after 11 a.m. in an accident on a Missouri highway,” Perugini wrote. “Ironically, he left this earth the very way he had once described in his song—‘Die in a Motorcar.’” He was 54 years old.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Listen to Shaudy Kash’s “Ironic” and “Can’t Make This Shit Up 2”: The Ones

Shaudy Kash must have never heard of a therapist. Every time the moody Detroit rapper steps into the booth, he vents, expressing his anxieties in a lethargic flow. On “Ironic,” a brooding Michigan-style beat backdrops his bitterness, though he would never admit to that emotion. “Ironic how the hos I dog love me the most/And the ones I show love swear I’m a ho,” he raps. It’s clear that love isn’t going his way, and he can’t figure out who to blame. Unable to let his feelings pour out, he recedes into his shell on “Can’t Make This Shit Up 2.” Shrugging it all off, he concludes that since people are going to trip no matter what, there’s no point in getting worked up over it. After listening to him for a year, I don’t really believe this. He may want to hide it, but he feels a lot more than he lets on.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

The 100 Best Rxk Nephew Songs of 2021

Pitchfork writer Alphonse Pierre’s rap column covers songs, mixtapes, albums, Instagram freestyles, memes, weird tweets, fashion trends—and anything else that catches his attention. The most unhinged corner of the entire internet just might be Rxk Nephew’s YouTube channel. The unpredictable Rochester, New York rapper has uploaded at least...
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
iconvsicon.com

The Pretty Reckless Release ‘Death By Rock And Roll’ Commentary Edition

THE PRETTY RECKLESS have released a commentary version of their No.1-charting album Death By Rock And Roll. The band and producer Jonathan Wyman offer full commentary on each of the album’s tracks on this special edition, out now. Get it here. It’s a guided tour of one of the most...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey Teaches Her Twins, 10, A Hanukkah Song In Adorable New Video — Watch

Mariah Carey spread the joy on the first night of Hanukkah by belting out a new song about the Jewish holiday to her 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan. Mariah Carey is the Queen of Christmas, without a doubt. But the 52-year-old singer also likes to spread the love on other holidays, including Hanukkah. So on Sunday, November 28, Mariah marked the first night of the week-long Jewish holiday by teaching a Hanukkah-themed song to her 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe. That sweet moment was captured on video and uploaded to Mariah’s Twitter for her 21 million views to see. Watch it below!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Westside Gunn
The Independent

Jason Hitch death: Unvaccinated 90 Day Fiancé star dies of Covid aged 45

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch has died of Covid-19 complications. He was 45 years old. The reality TV star was unvaccinated and died in a Florida hospital, where his family was by his side during his last moments, his sister Shannon said. She also revealed to TMZ that Hitch had no pre-existing medical conditions.“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time,” TLC said in a statement.Hitch appeared on season 2 of the TLC show in 2014 where he met and later...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Star Officially Returning After Money Dispute

Kathy Hilton was a major hit during her first season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It was a shocker to many that the mother of socialites Paris and Nicky Hilton would take part in a reality series. But considering her sister Kyle has been on the show since the beginning, Kathy figured she'd join her little sister in the foreign territory. Her nonchalant and sometimes ditsy moments on the show caused many social media reactions. It was a no-brainer for producers to want her to return, but a pay discrepancy caused her to pause. Now, TMZ reports that Kathy is indeed returning to the beloved Bravo franchise.
TV SHOWS
ETOnline.com

Cardi B Shares Rare Video of Baby Boy in Birthday Tribute to Offset

Cardi B may not be sharing her 3-month-old son's name with the world just yet, but she is giving fans a sweet look at the little cutie. In a touching birthday tribute post to her husband, Offset, Cardi shared a precious video from the hospital with the 30-year-old Migos rapper cradling his son and rocking him back and forth.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pasta Plates
Complex

Listen to Aaliyah and The Weeknd’s New Song “Poison”

Aaliyah’s new song “Poison” with The Weeknd is here, via Blackground Records 2.0 and Empire. The track serves as the first single for Aaliyah’s upcoming posthumous album, Unstoppable, which will be shared in 2022. Credits for the first official new Aaliyah release in more than a decade includes production from DannyBoyStyles and Nick Lamb, writing contributions from The Weeknd and the late Static Major, along with Mike Dean (mixing) and Shin Kamiyam (engineering) putting their touch on the record.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Alicia Keys Responds To Facing Off Against Beyoncé Or Rihanna In "Verzuz"

Alicia Keys is fresh off of the release of her latest album, Alicia, and her press run so far has been quite epic. Nevermind the fact that she got honest about the infamous "Empire State Of Mind" performance at the 2009 VMAs when Lil Mama crashed Alicia Keys and Jay-Z's performance. Her appearance on Drink Champs also included a smoke session, which caught many by surprise.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Thandiwe Newton Joins Channing Tatum In ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’

Thandiwe Newton is the newest cast member in the Magic Mike universe as the Westworld star is in talks to co-star opposite Channing Tatum in Magic Mike’s Last Dance, which will premiere exclusively on HBO Max. Steven Soderbergh, who directed the first film, returns to direct this pic with Reid Carolyn writing the script. Gregory Jacobs, who directed the 2015 hit Magic Mike XXL, returns to produce along with Carolin, Nick Wechsler and Peter Kiernan. The first two films combined to gross nearly $300 million worldwide and, in 2017, the franchise spawned the successful stage show Magic Mike Live. Plot details for this pic are unknown at this time. Newton has earned three Emmy nominations for her work on Westworld, HBO’s acclaimed sci-fi series that is heading to its fourth season. She is coming off of starring in Reminiscence, opposite Hugh Jackman, and recently wrapped production on the Amazon Studios pic All the Old Knives with Chris Pine.
THEATER & DANCE
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy